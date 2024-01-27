Record of North Korean hackers. They stole $1 billion in a year.

#Record #North #Korean #hackers #stole #billion #year

A Chainalysis report shows that hackers linked to North Korea committed 20 cyberattacks in 2023, which is the highest number of hacks since records began in 2016.

In 2022, they committed 15 burglaries and stole approximately USD 1.7 billion.

The increase in hacking attacks from North Korea came despite increased efforts by Seoul and Washington to curb them.

According to experts, Kim Jong Un’s regime uses the money obtained from cyberattacks to finance nuclear and missile programs.

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER

Read also: The nThe strangest WOŚP auction? They are willing to buy rusty wire

Mysterious Lazarus Group

In November, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Sinbad.io, the so-called virtual cryptocurrency mixer (hides data leading to transfer sources) that she used The Lazarus Group, i.e. hackers from North Korea, considered one of the best in the world.

“North Korea is a government that has chosen to use its intelligence services not necessarily to collect intelligence, but to hack into and steal from virtual currency exchanges,” FBI supervising special agent Chris Wong said in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

— It’s not like they’re buying harmless things. We are talking about a country that allocates from 16 to 25 percent. of the army’s GDP, he noted.

Also Read:  Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tech: In 5 days, 7 million people go crazy for the new “Pokémon with a gun” game, the success is so loud that a lawsuit was filed against it
Tech: In 5 days, 7 million people go crazy for the new “Pokémon with a gun” game, the success is so loud that a lawsuit was filed against it
Posted on
The level of construction costs increased by 1.5% during the year in December – Economy, finance
The level of construction costs increased by 1.5% during the year in December – Economy, finance
Posted on
Lotte Verbeek in film about Nuremberg trials with Russell Crowe and Rami Malek | Movies & Series
Lotte Verbeek in film about Nuremberg trials with Russell Crowe and Rami Malek | Movies & Series
Posted on
LIVE: Sabalenka and Zheng play in the Australian Open final
LIVE: Sabalenka and Zheng play in the Australian Open final
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News