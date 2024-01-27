Record of North Korean hackers. They stole $1 billion in a year.

#Record #North #Korean #hackers #stole #billion #year

A Chainalysis report shows that hackers linked to North Korea committed 20 cyberattacks in 2023, which is the highest number of hacks since records began in 2016.

In 2022, they committed 15 burglaries and stole approximately USD 1.7 billion.

The increase in hacking attacks from North Korea came despite increased efforts by Seoul and Washington to curb them.

According to experts, Kim Jong Un’s regime uses the money obtained from cyberattacks to finance nuclear and missile programs.

Mysterious Lazarus Group



In November, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Sinbad.io, the so-called virtual cryptocurrency mixer (hides data leading to transfer sources) that she used The Lazarus Group, i.e. hackers from North Korea, considered one of the best in the world.

“North Korea is a government that has chosen to use its intelligence services not necessarily to collect intelligence, but to hack into and steal from virtual currency exchanges,” FBI supervising special agent Chris Wong said in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

— It’s not like they’re buying harmless things. We are talking about a country that allocates from 16 to 25 percent. of the army’s GDP, he noted.