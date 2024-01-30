Record transfer Antonio Nusa on the way? According to English media, Brentford is in doubt, Club is not panicking yet

#Record #transfer #Antonio #Nusa #English #media #Brentford #doubt #Club #panicking

Reliable English media report that Brentford, despite an agreement in principle, has doubts about completing the transfer of Antonio Nusa (18). Club did not receive any such signals yet.

37 million euros (bonuses included) and 12.5 percent on resale: for that record sum Antonio Nusa would move to Brentford. There was a signed agreement in principle between all parties for a transition at the end of this season, Nusa received a contract proposal until 2030 and was very much looking forward to the project.

It all seemed like a formality, until suddenly… On Monday evening, reliable international media, including The Athletic, reported that Brentford was considering abandoning the transfer. There is talk about a possible issue that showed up during the medical tests (a floating piece of cartilage in the knee), information that has not been confirmed to us. The fact is that Nusa suffered from several physical ailments this season.

Inquiries at Club Brugge show us that they are not panicking at Olympia that the deal would not go through. It has sufficient reassuring medical information, also via the Norwegian association. Brentford has also not officially indicated that it has doubts and it has already sent signed documents to Jan Breydel. Moreover, Club believes, if Brentford drop out, there are sufficient alternatives. Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle also really want Nusa there. However, the player himself chose Brentford because he had a better chance of playing minutes there.

On the bench against KVK

Nusa is in Ronny Deila’s selection against KV Kortrijk, even though he missed the last group training. Normally he starts on the bench. Even if Nusa’s competition preparation had gone ‘normally’, it was far from certain that he would be a titular winner. After his mediocre performance against AA Gent (0-1) on January 16, Nusa lost his place to Zinckernagel, who was in the team against Westerlo and Charleroi. It seems that this will also be the case against KV Kortrijk.

We imagine that’s the last of Nusa’s worries at this point. Does he still see a dreamed transition happening? The coming days should bring clarity.