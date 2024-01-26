Recorded: A Turkish military plane flew extremely low over the city and made an emergency landing

#Recorded #Turkish #military #plane #flew #extremely #city #emergency #landing

The Turkish Defense Ministry said the plane had to make an emergency landing due to a technical fault, but no crew members or pilots were injured and the plane was lightly damaged.

The C-160D involved in the incident is one of two special mission aircraft equipped with electronic combat jamming systems.

The plane flew very low over the city of Kaiser while approaching the airport. According to The Aviationist, it appears the crew tried to keep him in the air.

After the footage was captured by witnesses on the ground, the footage immediately went viral on social media.

The aircraft involved in the accident, serial number 69-036, is a rather interesting C-160D. It is one of two special mission aircraft in the so-called MilKar-2U configuration for EW (electronic warfare) radio frequency jamming systems.

The Turkish Air Force said in a statement that the crew safely ejected from the plane, which skidded off the runway, and that the C-160 sustained only minor damage. However, photos posted online show that the plane’s fuselage is badly damaged.

