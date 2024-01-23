Recording: Emmanuel Macron did something unprecedented for a French head of state in 60 years

Schäuble, who died in December at the age of 81, asked Macron himself to give a speech at his farewell.

Germany has lost a statesman. Europe has lost a pillar. France has lost a friend

Macron said in the 15-minute speech.

According to his German teacher, the French president only spent a few hours preparing for his speech. Macron already studied German at school and university, and he also prepared for his visit to Germany last summer with language lessons, but in the end that visit did not take place due to the riots in France.

It is very rare for a French head of state to speak in German: for the last time Charles de Gaulle President did in 1962.

Cover image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

