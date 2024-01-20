RECOVERY OF JIRAMA – The State intends to pull out all the stops

The Ambohimanambola power plant extension project is underway.

At all costs ! More budgetary and energy intensive every day, it must be admitted that the losses of the National Water and Electricity Company (Jirama) are abysmal. The recovery has become more than ever an imperative if the country wants to see an improvement and escape the vicious circle of electricity and water cuts. The latter which are now the daily bread of several districts of the capital, or worse, of the country. “We must do everything to straighten out Jirama, which siphons off a considerable part of the state budget. Funds that could be used for other development projects,” we can read in the latest report from the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Once the inventory has been established, all that remains is to find adequate solutions. How to deal with a company that is facing losses amounting to hundreds of billions of ariary? The nerve centers denounced as being at the origin of these Jirama losses are diverse and many officials have tried to rectify the situation without ever achieving conclusive results. Currently, the authorities are therefore considering tackling Jirama’s problems head on. The first of these concerns the operational balance of Jirama itself. “For its recovery, Jirama is already trying to reduce its expenses and increase its revenues. There is really a gap between these two aspects of the company’s cash flow which has caused it to lose money considerably for years,” explains a manager at the Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons. To reduce these Jirama expenses, the authorities are banking on the energy transition, described as the winning horse in the energy race, at least constituting a fair energy mix in favor of the population and Jirama.

Behind the scenes

The frontline technicians agree on the fact that it is fossil fuels in this case, fuel oil, which have brought down the Jirama until now. “At present, renewable energies only constitute 40% of the products distributed to customers, the rest is made up of thermal energies. Fuel purchasing costs are relatively high due to their dependence on international oil prices. Which means that we should de facto reduce dependence on thermal energy,” explains our source. Madagascar is also considering an energy mix made up of 80% renewable energies by 2030 if we rely on government projections in terms of energy policy. The dilapidated distribution network and its saturation add an additional layer to Jirama’s problems.

Only 70% of Jirama’s products reach their destination due to the technical losses generated by these phenomena, combined with illicit electrical installations. The hybridization of thermal power plants as well as the installation of solar parks in seventy-eight districts across the island constitutes an appropriate solution. “47 solar parks must be installed before June 26, 2024,” it is reported. A daring gamble, but it might be worth it.

Itamara Randriamamonjy