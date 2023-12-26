Recreativo do Libolo players without salary for two months

Recreativo do Libolo finds itself immersed in an unprecedented crisis, with athletes and employees facing the anguish of unpaid salaries and inexperienced management.

Source contacted by Radio accuses the management of a lack of knowledge in sports management, and maintains that it received funds from the patron to advance salaries, promising financial relief for players and technical staff. However, the reality is cruel, as athletes have not received salaries for two months, while employees face a harrowing 10-month wait.

The source says that during this festive period, the situation reached its peak, leaving players in the village of Calulo without resources to support their families. The promise of financial stability turned into despair, with non-payment highlighting the incapacity of the current administration.

Faced with this alarming scenario, appeals for urgent intervention are made to the club’s patronage and other competent bodies.

Our editorial team continues to try to contact the club’s management, to verify the veracity of the fact and the reader will find more information here.