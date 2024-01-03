Red Bull plans to take over German cycling team BORA-hansgrohe

#Red #Bull #plans #German #cycling #team #BORAhansgrohe

Red Bull GmbH would like to take over the main shares of the German professional team BORA-hansgrohe. It would be the domestic energy drink company’s biggest step to date in professional road cycling.

A bang in domestic and international cycling: Red Bull is about to hit the German professional racing team BEST-hansgrohe to take over. This comes from a statement from the Austrian Federal Competition Authority out. The goal of Red Bull GmbH is a majority takeover.

It was on December 29th when a “planned acquisition transaction” in the amount of 51 percent of the shares was registered with the Federal Competition Authority. To be precise, Red Bull GmbH wants them majority owner from RD pro cycling GmbH & Co. KG and RD Beteiligungs GmbH.

The two companies, which also include the BORA-hansgrohe racing team, belong to the German cycling manager Ralph Denk. The team, which first received a license for the UCI WorldTour in 2017, was previously based in Bavaria Raubling. BORA confirmed one on Wednesday afternoon desired partnershipbut did not want to “pre-empt the ongoing review by the Federal Competition Authority.”

APA/AFP/BELGA/Yorick Jansens

BORA boss Ralph Denk (center) before the 2019 tour.

Deadline on January 26

As can be read in the announcement from the Federal Competition Authority, the deadline for applications is Examination of the merger in antitrust proceedings on January 26th. By then it should be clear whether the domestic energy drink company’s next sports deal will actually happen.

With Bernhard Eisel as athletic director as well Marco Haller, Patrick Gamper and Alexander Hajek The professional squad already includes several Austrians in prominent positions in the BORA racing team. The German WorldTour team, which took part in the Tour de France 2023 for one day, also achieved this Yellow jersey had in its own ranks, the blockbuster signing of Superstar Primož Roglič.

APA/AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Marco Haller from Carinthia has been an important piece of the puzzle for BORA-hansgrohe’s success for years.

Cycling inspires

Red Bull and road cycling are no strangers to each other. As Helmsponsor from big names like Wout van Aert and Thomas Pidcock The energy drink company sometimes focused primarily on individual sponsorship. But there has been a close relationship with BORA-hansgrohe for a long time.

Red Bull supports a junior program run by the German racing team called “Red Bull Junior Brothers”. In addition, according to several media reports, superstar Roglič should do this before moving to BORA Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Thalgau for final medical checks.