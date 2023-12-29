RED MAGIC 9 Pro: This is now one of the roughest top-end mobile phones, and it can be ordered at a discount for a few days

#RED #MAGIC #Pro #roughest #topend #mobile #phones #ordered #discount #days

The Nubia RED MAGIC 9 Pro pre-order campaign has started, so you can now buy the phone a little cheaper than the already favorable original price. If you want the latest high-end hardware, you can appreciate active cooling, and you don’t want a dozen mobile phones in terms of design, then it’s worth getting to know this model.

The RED MAGIC 9 Pro will be officially released in Europe, actual deliveries will start at the beginning of January, but until then, you can get a 30-euro discount for a 1-euro reservation, which will be deducted from the final price. The smaller, 12+256 GB model of the phone in black will cost 649 euros (~ HUF 248,500), but the mentioned amount will be reduced.

The larger, 16+512 GB package will be available in silver or transparent at a price of 799 euros (~ HUF 305,600), for which the discount can also be used.

The pre-order promotion lasts from December 27 to January 2, and after that you can actually buy the phone with the code you received, but you have to take advantage of the discount during this time.

6.8-inch, 120 Hz, Full HD+ AMOLED display

93.7% screen-to-front ratio, thin bezel, camera hole and notchless design

Invisible selfie camera built behind the display (16 megapixels)

Up to 1600 nits brightness, 960 Hz touch detection, 2160 Hz PWM dimming

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, this is now one of the most powerful flagship mobiles on the market

12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of lightning-fast UFS 4.0 storage

Multi-layer cooling system with fan

Full 4G and 5G support, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual SIM

Triple rear camera (50 + 50 + 2 MP), Samsung GN5 main sensor with OIS

6500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging (adapter in the box)

3.5 mm jack connector

Stereo speaker

Android 14 system

The RED MAGIC 9 Pro is equipped with a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display, the Q9+ panel produced by BOE has a resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels. The 120 Hz display is surrounded by a very thin frame and there is no cutout or sensor island anywhere, the 16 megapixel front camera is placed behind the display and is completely invisible.

The peak brightness of the screen is 1600 nits, and the 2160 Hz PWM dimming helps to protect the eyes. A fingerprint reader has also been installed under the display, which can also function as a heart rate monitor.

The European edition of the RED MAGIC 9 Pro can be chosen with 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and, depending on the configuration, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Inside the smartphone, the updated ICE 13 cooling system tries to keep the heat produced by the hardware at bay, the heat-dissipating surface is 10,182 square millimeters, and it also includes a fan and a heat-dissipating channel, so it’s real active cooling.

The smartphone has an aluminum frame that meets the strict requirements of aircraft manufacturing, and the back panel is made of flat glass without a protruding camera island. The primary module is a construction equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, which has also been supplemented with an optical image stabilizer. The camera set also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle unit.

The software basics essential for RED MAGIC 9 Pro operation are provided by the Android 14 operating system supplemented with the Red Magic OS 9.0 user interface.

RED MAGIC 9 Pro is covered by a battery with a capacity of 6500 mAh, which can be charged with a maximum of 80 watts. The phone also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, and it also has an incredible headphone output and an infrared port.

