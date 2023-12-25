Red meat, from a risky product for health to an ally against cancer: the new study

#Red #meat #risky #product #health #ally #cancer #study

The dreaded red meat has suddenly become a fundamental ally against cancer. Here’s what the researchers found.

Meat has always been present in the diet of most human beings, its consumption dates back to prehistoric times. In that period, ancient men even loved to paint their daily meals on the rock of the caves, through the famous rock painting. An example is the wonderful French cave of Lascaux, in which researchers found beautiful wall works of art.

In particular, these very ancient paintings date back to 17,500 years ago and depict the animals present in that period, such as the extinct aurochs cattle. Even though millennia have passed since prehistoric times, modern human beings continue to consume tons of meat, precisely 350 million tons per year.

The new study on red meat

Some scientists at the University of Chicago recently discovered the real benefits of red meat. To be precise, they managed to identify a particular nutrient that would help fight cancer. Before we delve further the secrets of this particularly feared food to date, we should brush up on some general information about meat. First of all, there are 4 different types of meat in the world: red, white, black and pink. The red meat group therefore includes beef, sheep, goat and horse meat. White meats, on the other hand, include poultry and rabbits, such as chicken and turkey.

Red meat, things you need to know

Black meat includes game, while pink meat consists of pork, veal and lamb. Today, a large number of people believe that regular consumption of red meat can damage human health, even causing cancer. However, scientists at the University of Chicago have denied these rumors, thanks to their latest discovery. Research on red meat has in fact shown that the nutrient Tva (trans-vaccenic acid) would help the human body fight cancer. More specifically, this special nutrient would help CD8+ T cells infiltrate tumors to destroy cancer cells.

It should also be remembered that scientists do not recommend consuming red meat in abundance, so that the human body can be protected from tumors. The consumption of this type of meat must obviously be moderate, as all foods can harm the body if eaten in excess. However, patients who have a high number of Tva nutrients in their blood may respond better to immunotherapy. How much meat should we consume then? According to experts, it should be consumed two or three times a week, alternating the various types of meat.