Red meat, the study that dismantles the WHO: “A nutritious ally against cancer”

The Red meat it is no longer the absolute evil of those who consume it, on the contrary, it would have beneficial properties against cancer: in this specific case, a nutritious called trans-vaccenic acid (or Tva) would improve the capabilities of the cells known by the name T CD8+ to infiltrate tumors and attack cancer cells.

What the study says

The results come from a study carried out by the University of Chicago and published in the prestigious journal Nature which also completely changes the “war” declared years ago by the WHO which has always warned against the consumption of red meat. Warning: the scientists certainly do not say, in their scientific article, to start consuming it in industrial quantities because it would be absolutely harmful but they explain the mechanisms that are triggered by using it normally and without excesses. “The research also found that patients with higher levels of Tva circulating in their blood have answered better to immunotherapy, suggesting that it may have potential as a nutritional supplement to complement clinical treatments for cancer,” explained Jing Chen, professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago and one of the senior authors of the new study.

Although there are numerous studies that try to establish a cause-effect relationship between diet and human health, it remains very complicated to fully understand the mechanisms due to the wide variety of foods that people eat. “But if we focus only on nutrients and metabolites derived from food, we begin to see how they influence physiology and pathology,” Chen points out, explaining the discovery that trans-vaccenic acid can improve immunity anti-tumor because it would activate an important immune pathway.

The importance of the nutrient Tva

The new study, therefore, examined over 250 bioactive molecules derived from nutrients and which were best able to activate CD8+ T cells, a group of immune cells essential for killing cancerous or virally infected cells: after evaluating some , here TVA obtained the best results. But where is it exactly? It is the most abundant fatty acid in lhuman act but the organism is not able to produce it on its own. Only about 20% of Tva is broken down into other byproducts, leaving 80% circulating in the blood. With an experiment conducted on mice they realized that rodents with a diet full of Tva have reduced “significantly increased the growth potential of melanoma tumor and colon cancer cells compared to mice fed a control diet. The TVA diet also improved the ability of CD8+ T cells to infiltrate tumors.”

In short, yes to red meat (and dairy products, but those had certainly not been banned by the WHO) but as always with all the necessary precautions as is true for any food or drink. The discovery paves the way for using the nutrient alone as a dietary supplement to aid various T-cell-based cancer treatments, although Chen stressed “that it is important to determine the optimized amount of the nutrient itself, not the food source.”

When should red meat be consumed?

The research is considered very important by the professor. Elisabetta Bernardi, specialist in Food Science, biologist and nutritionist. TO The sun 24 hours explained the importance of having clarified the issue by underlining that the studies carried out on meat “and which demonstrated carcinogenicity are studies that took into consideration consumption very high of meat”. In a Mediterranean diet “meat should be consumed at least two-three times per week following the guidelines for correct nutrition and it is a good idea to vary the type of consumption”, explained the expert, explaining that varying the type of meat is important for consuming nutrients such as excellent quality proteins “because they are complete from the point of view of essential amino acids and therefore contribute to the regeneration of muscle and tissue. We also benefit from its highly assimilable iron content.”