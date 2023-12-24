Red Sea attacks: David Cameron accuses Iran of exercising “harmful influence”

#Red #Sea #attacks #David #Cameron #accuses #Iran #exercising #harmful #influence

London, Dec 24, 2023 (AFP) – British Foreign Minister David Cameron accused Iran of exercising a “completely harmful influence in the region and around the world”, in an interview with a British daily published on Sunday .

“Iran has a very nefarious influence in the region and in the world — there is no doubt about it,” David Cameron, who visited the Middle East this week, told the Sunday Telegraph, where he He notably spoke with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

“There are the Houthis, Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq attacking British and American military bases. And, of course, Hamas,” continued the head of British diplomacy. “I think it is extremely important that Iran receives a very clear message: this escalation will not be tolerated.”

Mr Cameron’s warning echoes US accusations targeting Iran and its alleged involvement in recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

On Saturday, a Japanese chemical tanker was hit again off the coast of India by a drone “fired from Iran”, without causing any injuries, said the American Department of Defense.

In the interview, Mr. Cameron also declared that London would strengthen cooperation with its allies “to define a set of powerful dissuasive measures against Iran”. “It is important that we do this,” he insisted.

“The level of danger and insecurity in the world is extremely high compared to previous years and decades, and the Iranian threat is part of this picture,” he justified.

The United Kingdom is a member of the “Prosperity Guardian” alliance which aims to put an end to Houthi attacks on ships that these Yemeni rebels, supported by Iran, consider to be “linked to Israel”.

In early December, the UK also unveiled new sanctions targeting Iran’s “decision makers and enforcers”, including the head of the Quds Force, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Asked about the possibility of London imposing further measures against Iran, Mr Cameron replied that it was not a “public” question.

London, however, wishes to send “a very clear warning to the Houthis and their Iranian supporters: we will not tolerate these continued attacks against ships,” he insisted.