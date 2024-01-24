Red Sea Crisis Claims New Victims: Malaysia

#Red #Sea #Crisis #Claims #Victims #Malaysia

Photo: Malaysia (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The ongoing crisis in the Red Sea is starting to impact the local shipping industry of Indonesia’s neighbor, Malaysia. Consumers in that country are also expected to bear the brunt of rising transportation costs.

Attacks carried out by the Houthi militia on ships in the Red Sea since November have resulted in major shipping lines taking longer routes via the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa (South Africa). This resulted in an extension of travel time of at least 10 days from the country’s port, Port Klang.

Collect Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Wednesday (24/1/2024), shipping companies admitted that they experienced an increase in shipping costs from Port Klang to Europe’s main port, Rotterdam. This is from December 15 to 31 and January 15 to 30.

The cost of shipping a 20-foot container increased from US$975 (Rp. 15 million) to US$3,300 (Rp. 51 million) or an increase of 238%. Meanwhile, shipping costs for a 40-foot container increased from US$1,650 (Rp. 25.9 million) to US$5,100 (Rp. 80 million) or an increase of 209%.

“Prices are rising due to risk, insurance premiums and shipping reroutes. This will be passed on to consumers if they persist,” said local economist Geoffrey Williams.

“About 15% of global trade passes through the Red Sea, so this is a large number. The attacks carried out by the Houthis are currently disrupting important trade routes, including Malaysian and Asean trade,” he added.

“The Red Sea route is important, but uncertain, in disrupting Malaysian trade. The risk is whether this will escalate into a wider regional conflict. The impact will be more significant.”

It is known that in retaliation for Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, US and British warplanes, ships and submarines have carried out dozens of attacks throughout Yemen. This expands the regional conflict resulting from Israel’s war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has warned exporters and importers that freight rates are likely to increase. Even tripled this year.

Klang Port Authority General Manager K Subramaniam said the Red Sea crisis would mean fewer ships calling at the port. This is due to spending more time at sea using the Cape of Good Hope route.

The journey from Port Klang to Rotterdam, the first port of call in Europe, and back usually takes 65 days via the Red Sea and Suez Canal. However, if the ship avoids the Red Sea and takes the route around the Cape of Good Hope, it will take 85 days for the round trip.

“Shippers will have to wait longer for ships to arrive at port, and containers will also spend more time in port,” he said.

“Schedule will be missed because more and more ships are sailing. Cargo will be in port longer, creating operational challenges. But we have not seen this here,” he added, predicting the situation in the next two to three months.

Quoted from Strait Times, The Red Sea has also affected the prices of imported goods in Malaysia. Where the increase will be seen.

“Prices of imported goods will also start to rise due to higher shipping costs as container ships are forced to take a much longer route via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa compared to the Red Sea,” said local observer Mohd Afzanizam.

“Because of ongoing shipping, shipping attacks by the Houthis,” he added.

Malaysia’s exports and imports by sea account for approximately 53.5% and 60% of total exports and imports, respectively. This was summarized by the Department of Statistics, in the first 11 months of 2023.

“Given that more than 50% of our total trade is carried out by sea, any disruption in the global supply chain will increase the cost of doing business in Malaysia,” he added.

The same thing was also said by PwC Malaysia’s economic and policy agreement partner, Patrick Tay Soo Eng. Malaysia’s economy could weaken.

Tay estimates that the economy will continue to weaken in 2024, due to the slowing global economy due to weakening global trade. Not to mention increasing public debt and high borrowing costs amidst increasing geopolitical tensions.

“Slow economic growth in Malaysia will reduce business income and slow household income growth,” he said.

