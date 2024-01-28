Red Sea Crisis Victims Increasing, China ‘Angry’ and Threatens Iran

#Red #Sea #Crisis #Victims #Increasing #China #Angry #Threatens #Iran

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

Sunday, 01/28/2024 11:00 WIB

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China begins to act on Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. This time Beijing officials have asked their counterparts in Iran to pressure the Tehran government to control attacks by Yemeni groups in the waters.

For your information, Iran is one of the countries in the Middle East that supports the Houthis, a group from Yemen.

According to four Iranian sources and a diplomat familiar with the matter, discussions regarding attacks and trade between China and Iran occurred at several recent meetings. However, they refused to provide details regarding the meeting.

“Basically, China is saying: ‘If our interests are harmed, it will impact our business with Tehran. So, tell the Houthis to restrain themselves,'” said an Iranian official familiar with the talks, as quoted by , Sunday ( 1/28/2024).

According to other sources, Chinese officials did not make any specific comments or threats about whether Beijing’s trade relations with Iran could be affected if its interests were damaged by Houthi attacks.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have increased shipping and insurance costs by disrupting a key trade route between Asia and Europe that is heavily used by ships from China. The attack was carried out by the Houthis in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Iranian sources said that Beijing has made it clear that it would be very disappointed with Tehran if any ship linked to China were hit, or the country’s interests were affected in any way.

When asked for comment on the meeting with Iran to discuss attacks in the Red Sea, China’s Foreign Ministry said: “China is a sincere friend of Middle Eastern countries and is committed to enhancing regional security and stability and pursuing shared development and prosperity.”

“We firmly support Middle Eastern countries in strengthening their strategic independence and uniting and collaborating to resolve regional security issues,” stressed the ministry.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far not commented on China’s push.

