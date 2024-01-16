Red Sea Increasingly Horrified, Houthi Missile Hits US Ship

#Red #Sea #Increasingly #Horrified #Houthi #Missile #Hits #Ship

International

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

News

Tuesday, 16/01/2024 14:00 WIB

Photo: Illustration of the Houthi Attack (Social Media/ via )

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The situation in the Red Sea is getting more frightening. This area of ​​15% of international trade is now getting hotter because of the increasingly massive Houthi attacks following the United States (US) and Britain’s attack on Yemen last weekend.

In an AFP update, Tuesday (16/1/20234), the Houthis attacked a US cargo ship with a missile Monday local time. The Marshall Islands-flagged Gibraltar Eagle experienced a fire on the surface of the ship.

“Iran-backed Houthi militants fired anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemeni territory… and attacked the Gibraltar Eagle,” wrote US Central Command (CENTCOM) quoted on social media X.

“The ship reported no injuries or significant damage and continued its journey,” he added, although there was a fire.

It should be noted that the Houthis have been carrying out attacks on ships in the Red Sea for several months. The militia argued that this was a form of protest against Israel’s attack on Gaza.

The Houthis indicated that the ships attacked were linked to Israel. As a result, several large shipping companies have avoided the route to the Suez Canal, and instead turned to the Edge of Hope in South Africa, in order to head to Europe.

It is feared that this will increase logistics costs which will lead to shortages of goods and increased prices for consumers. According to Germany’s Kiel World Economic Institute, currently, around 200,000 containers are transported through the Red Sea every day, down from 500,000 per day in November.

This then brought the US and allies in by creating a special coalition “Operation Prosperity Guardian“. This coalition consists of 20 countries committed to defending international shipping and preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Several times tensions have occurred between the Houthis and the US coalition. Friday, the US and Britain suddenly attacked several cities in Yemen on the pretext of giving the Houthis consequences for their actions in the Red Sea.

“The Houthis carried out military operations targeting American ships in the Gulf of Aden using a number of appropriate naval missiles,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said shortly after the attack.

Yemeni military and government sources also confirmed the attack, saying the Houthis fired three missiles. An anti-ship ballistic missile was also previously launched but failed in flight and crashed on land.

In its update, the US Department of Transportation has recommended that US-linked commercial vessels not enter the southern Red Sea. The agency again warned of a “high level of risk” of “potential backlash”.

Houthi Attack Shifts

Meanwhile, Ambrey, a British maritime risk company, assesses that attacks are now shifting. Where the Houthis are now targeting US interests in response to Uncle Sam’s military attacks in Yemen.

“The ship is not affiliated with Israel,” he said, referring to the Gibraltar Eagle.

“The impact reportedly caused a fire in the hold. The bulk carrier was reportedly still seaworthy, and no injuries were reported,” Ambrey added.

At the time of the incident, the ship was known to be transiting the International Recommended Transit Corridor. This is a route in the Gulf of Aden which is usually a place where authorities look for pirates.

The shift in attacks was also noted by Mohammed Albasha, senior Middle East analyst at US-based consultancy Navanti Group. He said the attack in the Gulf of Aden could signal a change in strategy by the Houthi group.

“With US Navy and Royal Navy warships directing their weapons primarily towards the Red Sea, I expect a potential shift, with the Houthis turning their attention to ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Red Sea Still Burning, Houthis Take Revenge by Shooting US Warship

(sef/sef)