Red Sea Moves Away, Angry Iran Seizes US Oil Ship in Strait of Hormuz

#Red #Sea #Moves #Angry #Iran #Seizes #Oil #Ship #Strait #Hormuz

International

sef, CNBC Indonesia

News

Friday, 12/01/2024 05:30 WIB

Photo: Iran captures US oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz (Hasan Shirvani/Mizan News Agency via AP)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The maritime situation in the Arab region is getting hotter. In the latest update Friday (12/1/2024), Iran reportedly captured an oil tanker, which is believed to be carrying crude oil approved by the United States (US).

This happened off the coast of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s navy said this was in retaliation for the “theft” of its oil from the same tanker last year by the US.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s navy seized an American oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman in accordance with a court order,” the official IRNA news agency was quoted as saying AFP.

“The seizure is in retaliation for violations committed by the Suez ship Rajan… and the theft of Iranian oil by the US,” he added.

The announcement came hours after the UK Naval Maritime Security Agency (UKMTO) said gunmen boarded the Greek-owned Marshall Islands-flagged ship St Nikolas off the coast of Oman. The ship then changed course towards Bandar-e Jask in Iran.

“Four or five unofficial passengers were reported to be wearing black military-style uniforms with black masks,” UMKTO said.

The same report was also issued by Ambrey, a British maritime risk company. It is said that a group of people boarded the St Nicholas and covered the ship’s cameras.

“A security guard reported hearing unknown voices over the phone,” Ambrey said.

Greece-based tanker management company Empire Navigation said communications had been lost with the vessel. It is known that the ship carried 19 crew members, of which 18 were Filipinos and one was Greek.

The ship loaded 145,000 tons of crude oil in Basra, Iraq. The plan is that Kappa will go to Aliaga in Türkiye via the Suez Canal.

Respons AS

The US condemned what it called an unlawful seizure. Washington demanded that Iran immediately release the ship and its crew.

“The Iranian government must immediately free the ship and its crew,” US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“This unlawful seizure of a commercial vessel is just the latest behavior by Iran or one carried out by Iran with the aim of disrupting international trade,” he added.

Iran itself has been sanctioned by the US, which has crippled the country’s economy. Uncle Sam again punished Iran in 2018 when Donald Trump became president, when he withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement in 2018, then targeted Iran’s oil and petrochemical sales in an effort to reduce Tehran’s energy exports.

Seizure of Suez Rajan

Iran’s action refers to retaliation for the US seizure of the Suez Rajan ship in September 2023, which was carrying 980,000 barrels of crude oil. The US Department of Justice said at the time that the oil on the Greek-run tanker was allegedly sold by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to China.

Shortly after the seizure, Iran seized two tankers, the Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet while sailing to the US in the Gulf of Oman and then the Greek-owned Niovi, while traveling from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Fujairah.

The Gulf of Oman is the main route for the oil industry that separates Oman and Iran, in the middle of which is the Strait of Hormuz. The region has witnessed a series of hijackings and attacks over the years, often involving Iran.

Currently, delivery of goods in areas rich in natural resources is also on high alert. This follows weeks of drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea carried out by Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels as a show of solidarity with Gaza.

Gaza, a Palestinian enclave, has been under continuous shelling by Israel since October 7. In this Friday’s update, almost 23,500 victims died, with the predominance being women and children.

The Houthis said they would continue to attack Israeli-linked vessels until the attacks stopped. In December they called for a more violent attack until humanitarian aid was not blocked into Gaza.

Oil Prices Could Burn

On the other hand, oil prices also have the potential to “burn” due to this tension. Goldman Sachs head of oil research, Daan Struyven, said world oil prices could jump 20% to 100% if this conflict spreads to the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Red Sea is a transit route and prolonged disruption there, oil prices could be three or four dollars higher,” he was quoted as saying Oil Price.

“However, if there is a disruption in the Strait of Hormuz for a month, (oil) prices will rise by 20% and could even double if the disruption there lasts longer,” he added.

According to the Energy Information Agency (EIA), the Strait of Hormuz is an important channel through which about a fifth of global oil production flows every day. The waterway is a strategically important waterway, connecting crude oil producers in the Middle East with key markets around the world.

Last November, the World Bank projected that oil prices could soar to US$157 per barrel if the conflict spread to the region. This refers to a repeat of the Arab oil embargo in 1973, when Arab energy ministers imposed an oil export boycott against the US in retaliation for its support of Israel in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

“In such a scenario, there could be a major disruption scenario that would initially push prices up by 56% to 75% – to between US$140 and US$157 per barrel,” the report said.

Watch the video below:

Video: UK Declares Preparation to Attack Yemen’s Houthis

(sef/sef)