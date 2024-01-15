Red Sea Still Burning, Houthis Take Revenge by Shooting US Warship

#Red #Sea #Burning #Houthis #Revenge #Shooting #Warship

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Red Sea situation is getting hotter. The Houthi militia shot at a United States (US) warship.

This was reported by the US Central Command (Centcom) in a statement, as quoted AFP, Monday (15/1/2024). The Houthis fired a cruise missile from Yemeni territory and the US claimed it shot down the missile.

“On January 14 at around 16:45 (Sanaa time) an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from the Iran-backed Huthi militant area in Yemen towards the USS Laboon (DDG 58 warship), operating in the Southern Red Sea,” he said.

“The missile was shot down in the vicinity of the Hodeida coast by US warplanes,” the question added.

“There were no injuries or damage reported,” he said again.

This was the first missile attack targeting a US destroyer in the Red Sea. Previously, Houthi missile and drone attacks targeted ships they considered linked to Israel.

The Houthi group said they did this as a form of solidarity with Gaza. In the Palestinian enclave, Israel bombards the area with claims of fighting Hams, and has been doing so for more than three months.

The US previously denied Houthi reports that they launched new attacks in Yemen on Sunday. Houthi media said US and British strikes had hit group-held Hodeida.

However, a US defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity said there were no US or coalition attacks that day. It was discovered that on Friday, the US and UK attacked a number of rebel targets throughout Yemen.

Late Friday, the US military said it had carried out further attacks on Houthi radar sites. This follows an initial attack on Friday morning on the group’s military facilities.

The incident raised concerns that Israel’s war with Palestinian Hamas militants could hit the region.

For information, around 12% of global trade usually passes through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the entrance to the Red Sea between southwest Yemen and Djibouti. However, Houthi attacks have affected trade flows in recent times.

Last month, Washington announced a maritime security initiative, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to protect maritime traffic in the region. However, the Houthi group continued to launch attacks despite several warnings.

