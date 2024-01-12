Red Sea Update! US-UK Officially Bombard Houthis, Yemen Missed

#Red #Sea #Update #USUK #Officially #Bombard #Houthis #Yemen #Missed

sef, CNBC Indonesia

Friday, 12/01/2024 08:00 WIB

Photo: Illustration of US-British attacks on Houthi-controlled Yemeni cities (Social Media/ via )

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States (US) and Britain attacked the Huthi militia over the group’s attacks in the Red Sea. Witnesses reported that air strikes were intensifying both in Yemeni cities.

“The attack involved fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles,” several US media were quoted as saying AFPFriday (12/1/2024).

“Air strikes hit a number of cities in Yemen, where the Houthi group controls most of the territory,” said a Houthi source and eyewitness.

The Houthi group has carried out an increasing number of attacks on key international sea routes since the Gaza war erupted. This step was taken by the Houthis as a protest against Israel’s attack on Gaza.

But Western attacks risk turning an already tense situation in the Middle East into a wider conflict. Especially between the US and Israel against Iran and its regional proxies.

Iran previously sent a special warning letter to the UN, saying US interference was making the Middle East increasingly unstable. In the letter, Tehran said that the US action could endanger regional peace and was an attempt to divert attention from the root cause of the current Red Sea situation, namely Israel’s attack on Gaza.

“The aim of the US and Israel in accusing Iran of the Red Sea tensions has a clear aim: to divert world attention from the barbaric attacks carried out by Israel supported by the US against civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” the letter said, quoted from the official X page. Iran’s representative at the UN.

