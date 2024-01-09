Redefining the role of the people manager – Human Resources

#Redefining #role #people #manager #Human #Resources

Artificial intelligence plays an increasingly crucial role in business processes, and also in People Management. The question that arises is whether AI can put the relevance of People managers at risk, or whether it redefines their role.

By Elsa Carvalho, head of Business Development at WTW

Artificial intelligence (AI), far from being a threat, should be seen as a valuable tool due to its ability to automate routine and repetitive tasks, allowing managers to direct their attention to more strategic and higher-value activities. Additionally, it offers valuable insights into employee performance, needs and preferences, enabling managers to make more informed, personalized and impactful decisions.

Thus, AI does not completely replace the human role in managing people, but redefines it, allowing greater concentration on managing emotions and purpose than on operational processes.

In this change, I highlight the importance of so-called human skills. Human skills, involving interpersonal relationships, empathy and leadership, are increasingly critical and fundamental in management. Therefore, this is where true human connection finds its place. Thus, if the algorithms are predictive, the relational component, the human touch and the emotions generated do not seem, for now, to be fully programmable.

In the current scenario, where digital and physical are not only complementary, but seem to walk in an intense symbiosis, people management has room to evolve into a new era of emotional understanding, interpersonal relationships and shared purpose. The People manager is essential for dealing with complex and delicate issues in contexts where a human touch is necessary, such as interpersonal conflicts, emotional well-being and ethical decisions.

If we think about Epicurus’ Philosophy and the search for happiness, where balance, freedom and time were critical variables, true happiness results from the perceived quality of life. In this way, can AI be an ally in our lives for a perception of greater happiness, by freeing up time for more meaningful activities?

On this journey of ours, where we reflect on the meaning of life, the search for happiness and the importance of balance in the choices we make, I also end with Epicurus: «It is not the man who has a lot, but the man who appreciates what he has, who is truly rich.”

This article was published in the December issue (nº. 156) of Human Resources, on newsstands.