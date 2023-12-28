Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo

#Redi #Marítima #deploys #Atlantic #façade #facing #Essequibo

Ashraf Suleimán Gutiérrez published the information on his social networks.

More than 180 combatants, assigned to the Strategic Region of Comprehensive Maritime Insular Defense (Redimain) began an operational deployment on the Atlantic coast facing Essequibo.

This was announced by Admiral Ashraf Suleimán Gutiérrez, commander of the area.

Through a video on his X account, he detailed that these soldiers will occupy the comprehensive development sectors established by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, for the defense and progress of these areas.

“We are going with the best disposition, with the best attitude of a trained combatant to guard Venezuelan territory, to exercise sovereignty,” emphasized the senior military officer.

Today the operational deployment of the URRA of the REDIMAIN began, which departed from the Morro Valdez Dock in Porlamar bound for the Atlantic Facade, within the framework of Operation Roraima 2023 Essequibo Front, for the full exercise of our national Sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/H7MfJocMoi — REDIMAIN (@venezuelaazul10) December 27, 2023

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:

We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here: