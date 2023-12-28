Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo

Ashraf Suleimán Gutiérrez published the information on his social networks.

More than 180 combatants, assigned to the Strategic Region of Comprehensive Maritime Insular Defense (Redimain) began an operational deployment on the Atlantic coast facing Essequibo.

This was announced by Admiral Ashraf Suleimán Gutiérrez, commander of the area.

Through a video on his X account, he detailed that these soldiers will occupy the comprehensive development sectors established by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, for the defense and progress of these areas.

“We are going with the best disposition, with the best attitude of a trained combatant to guard Venezuelan territory, to exercise sovereignty,” emphasized the senior military officer.

