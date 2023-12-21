RedMagic 9 Pro gaming phone with a stylish design in your hand. JerryRigEverything, do you think it will survive!? (There is a clip)

#RedMagic #Pro #gaming #phone #stylish #design #hand #JerryRigEverything #survive #clip

JerryRigEverything has received the RedMagic 9 Pro, the latest design gaming phone, to test! Ready to compete with Brother Zack again as always. Let’s see how much this innovative design can survive!?

Starting with the screen test as usual, RedMagic 9 Pro uses Gorilla Glass 5. Of course, it can withstand level 6 scratches and level 7 deep scratches like other high-end mobile phones.

The machine’s frame is made of airplane-grade aluminum. Of course, if you took a cutter and cut it fully like in the clip, it probably wouldn’t survive. But the Sholder Button or the special command button for playing games here doesn’t leave a scratch when you take it. The cutter comes to cut.

As for the back, it’s already a glossy glass surface. Doesn’t easily scratch even if you use a cutter to cut it. And because the camera body is made to fit very smoothly to the device, it is equally good at protecting against scratches.

On the screen, RedMagic 9 Pro uses a 6.8″ AMOLED screen with a Refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is damaged after being burned for 20 seconds.

Finally, with the bending of the machine, here RedMagic 9 Pro does a very good job of getting through it easily. The structure and frame of the machine are very strong. Plus, the mirror isn’t bent at all as seen in the clip.

It is another model that has passed the endurance test from JerryRigEverything possible for RedMagic 9 Pro is considered safe!

Source: JerryRigEverything