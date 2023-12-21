Redmi K70 Series sells 1 million units in 14 days! Breaking the record for sales of the K Series family, exceeding a million units, fastest.

#Redmi #K70 #Series #sells #million #units #days #Breaking #record #sales #Series #family #exceeding #million #units #fastest

Xiaomi The Redmi K70 Series was officially launched in China on November 29, 2023, coming in 3 models: Redmi K70 Pro, Redmi K70 and Redmi K70E that come with the most complete specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. , Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 8300-Ultra with a starting price of around 9,800 baht

It must be said that the Redmi K70 Series is one of the mobile phones that have received a very good response in China. Previously, after being released in China on December 1, 2023, it was the first day of the famous mobile phone series. Said to be able to sell up to 600,000 units in just 5 minutes.

Recently, the company has announced another success that the Redmi K70 Series has set a new sales record for the K Series family of phones, being able to sell over 1 million units the fastest. With only 14 days, and thanks to the fans for their love and support this time.

However, as you know, Redmi’s K Series mobile phones will only be sold in China. As for global releases, they are often rebranded as other mobile phones instead, such as POCO F Series or POCO X Series, etc.

The latest rumor hints that the Redmi K70E with MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset specs will be rebranded as POCO X6 Pro 5G. This mobile phone has also been certified by the NBTC. . Thai things have gone recently as well.