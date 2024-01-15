Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G opted for a 200MP camera with a new Snapdragon and a 5,100mAh battery – First impressions

#Redmi #Note #Pro #opted #200MP #camera #Snapdragon #5100mAh #battery #impressions

The long list of Redmi news was completed by the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G model, which promises a long life thanks to a 5,100mAh battery and enough power to provide Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen2 chipset. What are our first impressions?

Unboxing: again this time with everything

Even the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has a completely complete package, in which, in addition to the phone, we can also find a USB-C/USB-A cable, a 67W power adapter or a basic black silicone case.

Giant battery with 67W charging



The parameters of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G deviate slightly from the range, as the manufacturer has used a slightly larger battery and chipset from Qualcomm, while most of them (with the exception of the basic Redmi Note 13) use MediaTek processors.

Under the back, we can find a battery with a capacity of 5,100 mAh with support for 67W charging, which should mean a solid guarantee of two-day endurance. The used Snapdragon 7s Gen2 enables the deployment of a 200MP camera, 4K HDR video recording, but also enough performance for normal use and gaming.

The manufacturer opted for flat plastic frames that won’t offend, pleasant color design (in our case “Ocean Teal”) and IP54 resistance. However, the fingerprint sensor is located in the screen, not in the power button.

Stereo reproduktory i Gorilla Glass Victus

The display area features a 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED panel with exceptionally thin frames and a high brightness of up to 1,800 nits. Even during short use, we appreciated the high maximum brightness, fine 1.5K resolution (2,717 × 1,220 pixels) and Dolby support Vision The premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protective glass will also pleasantly surprise you, although the second generation is already on the market.

Another advantage of this model is the use of stereo speakers in combination with a 3.5 mm jack, which today we tend to see only on cheaper smartphones. Support for memory cards is no longer available, but this can be replaced by the possibility of installing an eSIM or photo equipment. It has a 200Mpx primary sensor with OIS in combination with an 8Mpx ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2Mpx macro and a 16Mpx selfie camera.

Ask what interests you



We are also starting to test this new product for you, and you can ask us everything you are interested in about the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. You can find the answers right here in the comments or in the review.

