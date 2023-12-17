Redmi Note 13 was released globally on January 4, 2024

#Redmi #Note #released #globally #January

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Xiaomi officially announced that the launch of their mid-range cellphone, the Redmi Note 13 series, will take place globally on January 4, 2024.

After being released last September in China, the Redmi Note 13 series will be released globally on January 4, quoted from GSMArena and India Today, Thursday (14/12), consisting of Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Regarding specifications, the Redmi Note 13 series launched globally will most likely carry similar specifications to the Chinese variant. In China, the Redmi Note 13 series displays chipset which is different throughout the series.

The three models run MIUI 14 based on Android 13. In addition, the three variants of the Redmi Note 13 come with a 6.67 inch 1.5K FHD+ AMOLED screen with speed refresh 120 Hz.

For the camera, there will be differences in the camera settings on the three variants of this cellphone. Redmi Note 13 will use a dual rear camera setup with a 100 MP main sensor.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be equipped with three rear cameras with a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 main sensor, with optical image stabilization (OIS). The three variants of the Redmi Note 13 will be equipped with a 16 MP front camera.

