Redness on the face? Here is this simply foolproof grandmother’s tip

#Redness #face #simply #foolproof #grandmothers #tip

Do you suffer from facial redness?

Have you ever heard of these simply foolproof grandma tips?

Discover them without further delay

Do you perhaps have small red spots that sometimes appear on your face, and which are often a source of embarrassment? In these moments, a good adapted skincare routine is necessary to overcome it. But little natural tips can also be a solution. Here are some “anti-redness” grandmother’s remedies.

Redness on the face: what causes? How to get out of it?

Facial redness, also known under the name facial erythema or erythrose, can be a real source of complexity. They appear as a pink or red coloring of the skin, more or less intense, temporarily or permanently, mainly affecting:

the nose ;

cheeks ;

forehead ;

the chin.

This phenomenon results from the dilation of blood vessels in the dermis, the layer of skin located under the epidermis. Fair, thin and sensitive skin is particularly likely to experience redness.

But this redness can also be explained by other factors such as:

physical activity ;

consumption of alcohol or spicy food;

taking certain medications;

the heat ;

insect bites;

menopause (in case of hot flashes);

the allergies ;

certain conditions (such as acne, dermatomyositis, certain blood diseases, mastocytosis, etc.).

It is then necessary to consult a doctor or dermatologist who can help you identify the cause of this redness and how to combat it. It is also recommended to adopt a suitable skin care routine sensitive skin, in the choice of your cleansing or moisturizing products for example.

The miracle moisturizer for sensitive skin

If you have mullets and don’t know what specific care to take, this product is for you: CALM Rescue & Repair moisturizing cream from Paula & Choice. One of its main missions: to intensely hydrate dry and reactive skin.

Its unique blend of antioxidants, smoothing emollients and regenerating ingredients leaves skin with a supple, radiant finish. Grace to Hexapeptide-8 contained in the product and its restorative properties, your skin will be improved in appearance as well as in depth. To combat this redness, there is also small gestures in your daily life and natural tips.

Essential and plant oils that soothe the skin

Certain essential and vegetable oils are very soothing to the skin and can be helpful to treat facial redness. However, it is important to dilute them in vegetable oils to avoid irritating your already sensitive skin.

Here are some essential oils recommended to combat facial redness:

Italian Helichrysum essential oil, known for its anti-redness and anti-inflammatory properties;

Cistus essential oil, which limits the dilation of the skin’s capillary vessels;

Fine Lavender essential oil, known for its soothing properties

Vegetable oils such as hemp oil, sweet almond oil or even calophyll oil are also suitable for treating skin redness due to their soothing and softening properties.

To use them: mix a drop of essential oil in a tablespoon of vegetable oil. Apply this mixture to the affected areas and massage gently for a few seconds.

Oat milk to soothe sensitive skin

While oats are ideal for body skin, they can also be used on the face as a skin regeneration agent. Indeed, oats act effectively to fight against difficult-to-treat skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis and rosacea. Thanks to its moisturizing properties, it helps reduce inflammation in your skin. To use it: mix 20 g of oatmeal with a little hot water, when you have obtained a mixture, apply it to the areas to be treated for approximately 30 minutes. Then, rinse the treatment thoroughly and dry your skin by gently dabbing it with a clean towel.

Floral waters against redness

After distillation of the essential oil of a flower, what remains is floral water, also called hydrosol. This water therefore has the active ingredients originally in the flower. To relieve or get rid of redness, floral waters are natural and very effective alternatives to conventional chemical products that irritate your sensitive skin.

Damask Rose floral water and Italian Helichrysum floral water for example have soothing properties and are particularly suitable for the care of sensitive skin prone to redness.

To use them as a mask, soak a cotton pad in a container containing the floral water you prefer. Then apply this damp cloth to the area to be treated. As a daily routine, morning and evening, pour a little floral water into the palm of your previously cleansed hand. Apply it directly to your face. You can absorb the excess with a cotton pad by tapping.