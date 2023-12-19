REDYNAMIZATION OF TOURISM – International online payment available.

The signing of the partnership between Vanilla Pay international and the Malagasy Post Office, at Havana Resort Ambohidahy

Innovation. Vanilla Pay International (VPI) is launched among the factors for the revitalization of tourism in the Big Island. VPI consists of meeting the needs of all tourism stakeholders, to improve their services using new technology. It is used as an online payment solution partnering with Paositra Malagasy through its Paositra money service, an electronic wallet. A partnership agreement between the VPI and Paositra Malagasy was held yesterday at the Havana Resort Hotel to mark the implementation of this new online payment method. A major obstacle for tourists, local and foreign, is the inability to pay online. Many tourism professionals have lost customers because they could not receive money from a website. This is one of the reasons for this partnership.

The tourism sector is no longer exempt from several digital services. VPI has a fully protected area to easily pay online. “Now all tourism operators who have a website or digital database where they can make reservations, and who are included in the VPI, can pay through the website. The number of people who can make reservations will increase,” declared Minister Joël Randriamandranto.

“Helping the country welcome 1 million tourists by 2028 is also among the objectives of this service,” announced Richard Ranarison, general director of Paositra Malagasy. Tourists will have the choice between paying by bank transfer in real time, paying by credit card, or by Google Pay or Apple Pay.

Miora Raharisolo

Also Read:  Atlas Cubs begin their participation with a difficult victory over Guinea

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Posted on
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
Posted on
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
Posted on
Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board
Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News