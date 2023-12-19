REDYNAMIZATION OF TOURISM – International online payment available.

The signing of the partnership between Vanilla Pay international and the Malagasy Post Office, at Havana Resort Ambohidahy

Innovation. Vanilla Pay International (VPI) is launched among the factors for the revitalization of tourism in the Big Island. VPI consists of meeting the needs of all tourism stakeholders, to improve their services using new technology. It is used as an online payment solution partnering with Paositra Malagasy through its Paositra money service, an electronic wallet. A partnership agreement between the VPI and Paositra Malagasy was held yesterday at the Havana Resort Hotel to mark the implementation of this new online payment method. A major obstacle for tourists, local and foreign, is the inability to pay online. Many tourism professionals have lost customers because they could not receive money from a website. This is one of the reasons for this partnership.

The tourism sector is no longer exempt from several digital services. VPI has a fully protected area to easily pay online. “Now all tourism operators who have a website or digital database where they can make reservations, and who are included in the VPI, can pay through the website. The number of people who can make reservations will increase,” declared Minister Joël Randriamandranto.

“Helping the country welcome 1 million tourists by 2028 is also among the objectives of this service,” announced Richard Ranarison, general director of Paositra Malagasy. Tourists will have the choice between paying by bank transfer in real time, paying by credit card, or by Google Pay or Apple Pay.

Miora Raharisolo