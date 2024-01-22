Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman text daily about Big little lies 3 | Stars

#Reese #Witherspoon #Nicole #Kidman #text #daily #Big #lies #Stars

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have daily app contact about the third season of Big Little Lies. The latter told Variety on the red carpet for the premiere of her new series Expats.

“We are working on it,” Kidman says of the series. “And there is a timeline and we are really going to do it.”

When the actress is asked to provide more details, she laughs and says that unfortunately that is not possible. “We cannot say anything further. We should just keep our mouths shut.”

It was recently announced that there will be a third season of the series that started in 2017 and features many big stars. In addition to Kidman and Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård and Meryl Streep, among others, star in one or both seasons. The book of the same title by writer Liane Moriarty served as the basis for the story.

