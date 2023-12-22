Reforestation efforts must be intensified

Madagascar still has several hectares to plant trees

Much effort still needs to be made to green Madagascar. Apart from reforestation work which is managed by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, everyone has their own responsibilities. So much work remains to be done, because when we pass on national roads, a lot of land is hungry for trees. The saying that the Eastern Forest will not disappear will become just a memory after a while. There are also many health problems caused by the absence of forests, causing various diseases. “Approximately 36% of Madagascar’s surface area must be covered with forest for the environment to be healthy for us. But now we only have almost 10% of forest left,” reported Dr. Marianna Rakotoarisoa, a researcher at the university.

At this time, the Initiative for Development, Ecological Restoration and Innovation (INDRI) informs that the month of December is a favorable time to plant trees. “It’s towards the start of the rainy season that we plant trees. For plants to survive and grow well, they need several months of rain. The rainy season varies from region to region, but you still need to plant trees when it rains,” explains INDRI. According to what has already been announced, there will be less rainfall this year, which is why it is important to start planting trees now. The number of trees planted is expected to be increased next year. The goal for 2024 is more than twenty-eight million trees planted.

Miora Raharisolo