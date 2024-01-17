REFORESTATION – Thousands of trees planted

The contribution to the reforestation of Madagascar continues for the Filatex Group. The group planted three thousand young plants on January 11, after planting five thousand eight hundred mangrove plants on 5 hectares, in the province of Antsiranana, in November 2023. The group’s collaborators, led by their deputy general director, Hasnaine Yavarhoussen, mobilized to cover a total area of ​​more than 3 hectares, on Ambohijanaka hill, in this latest reforestation action. “This voluntary action allows the group to work to preserve the environment and soil of Madagascar. (…) The restoration of forests and the preservation of Madagascar’s biodiversity is one of the Filatex Group’s priorities. These reforestation projects therefore do not stop in Antananarivo, but concern the entire country,” indicates the Group, as part of this reforestation.

Since 2015, the Filatex Group has planted nearly fifteen thousand trees on several hectares of land. In addition to its ecological actions, Groupe Filatex also actively contributes to Madagascar’s energy transition.

Miangalya Ralitera