REFORM OF THE PENAL CODE – Towards the legalization of the castration of rapists

Rape or attempted rape, the guilty will receive heavy sentences.

The government validates the strengthening of sanctions for sexual predators. He adopted the bill modifying some articles of the penal code, concerning rape.

No mercy for sexual predators. The bill amending certain articles of the penal code regarding rape or attempted rape was adopted during the January 24 Council of Ministers held at the Iavoloha State Palace. This reform aims to strengthen sanctions against those who commit sexual assault, particularly among those under 10 years old, according to the instructions given by the Head of State, Andry Rajoelina. The sentence of life imprisonment, and chemical castration or surgical castration, depending on the severity of the crime, are among the changes that have been made in this bill.

Chemical castration is an operation intended to reduce the production of sex hormones, via the injection of medicinal products. This treatment would cut off all sexual need and desire. “It is reversible. When the effect of the medicine wears off, sexual desires return to normal,” says a doctor. Surgical castration is definitive. It consists of removing “the testicular source of testosterone”, according to the source.

Current

“Chemical castration still needs to be debated. When will the rapist take these treatments? During or after his imprisonment? Who will be responsible for purchasing the treatments, given that they are expensive? », asks our source as questions. Chemical castration of rapists is already common in several countries. It is not imposed, in general, but is carried out on a voluntary basis.

This bill must still be examined and approved by parliamentarians before coming into force. It is included on the agenda of the extraordinary session of deputies and senators that the government has convened, starting January 29.

Miangalya Ralitera