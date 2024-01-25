Regarding the power cut…the new dates for reducing loads Know your local time

#power #cut…the #dates #reducing #loads #local #time

Plan over Reducing electricity loads From 2 pm to 5 pm Morocco due to the end of the first semester exam period, so that today, Thursday, January 25, 2024, a new plan will begin during times of reducing electricity loads.

New dates for reducing electricity loads

Today, distribution companies have started electricity There are nine people nationwide, implementing the instructions of the Electricity Holding Company regarding the timing of reducing electricity loads for a period of 6 hours per day only, starting from eleven in the morning until five in the afternoon.

The Electricity Holding Company notified the electricity distribution companies in the governorates to implement the new dates for reducing loads for a period of 6 hours only, starting from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., which was approved by the Council of Ministers instead of reducing the loads for 12 hours from 11 a.m. until 12 midnight. The duration of the cut should be only 60 minutes.

“Sada El Balad” publishes the new working hours and schedules for reducing electricity loads at the nine electricity distribution companies across the governorates of the Republic: “North Cairo Electricity Distribution, South Cairo Electricity Distribution, Alexandria Electricity Distribution, Canal Electricity Distribution, North Delta Electricity Distribution, and South Delta Electricity Distribution.” “Beheira Electricity Distribution, Middle Egypt Electricity Distribution, and Upper Egypt Electricity Distribution” from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for 6 hours a day, distributed as follows:

Dealing with power outages

It is noteworthy that there are several tips provided by the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company to citizens to rationalize the washing machine’s electricity consumption in the summer:

Run the washing machine with a full load because it will consume the same amount of energy.

Use an appropriate temperature according to the degree of soiling of the clothes.

Always keep the feed and drain water filters clean.

Dry your laundry in the sun and do not rely on an electric dryer.

Clean the washing machine filter regularly, because its contamination may cause an increase in the electricity bill.

Buy the most efficient and least consuming washing machine. This can be known through the energy efficiency card affixed to the washing machine.

The Egyptian Electricity Holding Company advised citizens of the increased risk of a short circuit or fire due to electricity in the summer with high temperatures and the excessive use of devices that increase the loads on the electrical network.

The company stressed that citizens should pay attention to some warning signs that may indicate the presence of an electrical short circuit risk, which are:

The smell of fire or smoke caused by burning electrical wires.

Hot or melted electrical wires.

Sound resulting from damaged electrical wires.

In order to avoid electrical short circuits, citizens are advised to follow the following preventive measures: