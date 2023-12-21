Region Västernorrland – Spread of several viruses

#Region #Västernorrland #Spread #viruses

Currently, covid-19, influenza, RS virus and winter sickness are spreading simultaneously in Västernorrland. The infectious disease doctor Maria Tempé wants to encourage everyone who belongs to a risk group and those who are 65 years or older to get vaccinated against influenza and covid-19.

– We have plenty of vaccines and there are appointments to book throughout the county. If you vaccinate now, you will have time to develop protection before the New Year’s holiday.

The groups that the Public Health Agency recommends to be vaccinated are those who are 65 years of age or older, as well as those who are part of a risk group. Even those who are younger than 65 or who are not part of a risk group have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Read more about vaccination against influenza and covid-19 at 1177.se: Vaccination against covid-19 and influenza – 1177

The flu is increasing

In addition to vaccination, the infection prevention doctor’s advice to the residents of Västernorrland is to stay home if you are sick, avoid meeting babies and the elderly when you have a cold, and to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. It can help reduce the spread of infection and ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

– The burden of covid-19 in hospitals continues, but has decreased compared to how it looked in November. However, the number of patients hospitalized for influenza is currently increasing and we have also had several hospitalized children with the RS virus in the past month, says Maria Tempé.

Call 1177 for contact with care

Region Västernorrland recommends residents who want to get in touch with healthcare to start by calling 1177 if the condition is not life-threatening. On 1177.se you can find more information about paths to care: Region Västernorrland – How to find the right path to care in Västernorrland (rvn.se)