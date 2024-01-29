Region Västernorrland – Syringe exchange reception opens at the hospital in Sundsvall

#Region #Västernorrland #Syringe #exchange #reception #opens #hospital #Sundsvall

The syringe exchange clinic is a collaboration between the infection clinic, the addiction clinic and the gynecology clinic. The business is aimed at people in active addiction with the aim of reducing the spread of blood infections and other infections by exchanging used syringes and needles for clean ones. In addition to the exchange, the reception can offer vaccinations, treatment against hepatitis C and HIV, provide knowledge about measures in case of overdose and provide contact with midwives and addiction care. The reception will be open non-holiday Tuesdays and Thursdays from 13:00 to 16:00.

Patients from all over the county

The reception welcomes users from all over the county and is part of the dependency plan developed by the county’s municipalities and Region Västernorrland. During the work, dialogue has been held with both the police and social services in all the county’s municipalities.

– As Västernorrland is the only region in the country that did not have a reception for syringe exchange, we are very happy to finally be able to open this important activity, says Elina Backlund Arab, chair of the health and medical care board.

Protection against blood infection and other infections

At the syringe exchange clinic, people aged 18 and over who inject drugs can exchange their used syringes and needles for new ones to protect themselves against blood-borne infections such as HIV, hepatitis and other blood-borne infections.

– The main focus will be pure tools for the users, but we also think that here you should be able to have a meeting with the care and help to navigate further if you so wish, says Annika Serrander, director of operations for the infection clinic.

At the reception, in addition to syringe exchange, counseling and the opportunity to meet a doctor, nurse, midwife and staff from addiction care will be offered.