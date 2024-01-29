Region Västernorrland – Syringe exchange reception opens at the hospital in Sundsvall

#Region #Västernorrland #Syringe #exchange #reception #opens #hospital #Sundsvall

The syringe exchange clinic is a collaboration between the infection clinic, the addiction clinic and the gynecology clinic. The business is aimed at people in active addiction with the aim of reducing the spread of blood infections and other infections by exchanging used syringes and needles for clean ones. In addition to the exchange, the reception can offer vaccinations, treatment against hepatitis C and HIV, provide knowledge about measures in case of overdose and provide contact with midwives and addiction care. The reception will be open non-holiday Tuesdays and Thursdays from 13:00 to 16:00.

Patients from all over the county

The reception welcomes users from all over the county and is part of the dependency plan developed by the county’s municipalities and Region Västernorrland. During the work, dialogue has been held with both the police and social services in all the county’s municipalities.

– As Västernorrland is the only region in the country that did not have a reception for syringe exchange, we are very happy to finally be able to open this important activity, says Elina Backlund Arab, chair of the health and medical care board.

Protection against blood infection and other infections

At the syringe exchange clinic, people aged 18 and over who inject drugs can exchange their used syringes and needles for new ones to protect themselves against blood-borne infections such as HIV, hepatitis and other blood-borne infections.

– The main focus will be pure tools for the users, but we also think that here you should be able to have a meeting with the care and help to navigate further if you so wish, says Annika Serrander, director of operations for the infection clinic.

Also Read:  Shortages of high-risk medicine occupied 26.2% at the end of 2023

At the reception, in addition to syringe exchange, counseling and the opportunity to meet a doctor, nurse, midwife and staff from addiction care will be offered.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Seagate’s 24 TB IronWolf Pro hard drive has been released
Seagate’s 24 TB IronWolf Pro hard drive has been released
Posted on
Open confession of Vémola’s wife: THIS IS WHAT I DISCOURAGE MOST about him… She talked about INFAITHFULNESS!
Open confession of Vémola’s wife: THIS IS WHAT I DISCOURAGE MOST about him… She talked about INFAITHFULNESS!
Posted on
Great hilarity about Peter’s bumbling in Heel Holland Bakt: ‘He falls apart again’ | Show
Great hilarity about Peter’s bumbling in Heel Holland Bakt: ‘He falls apart again’ | Show
Posted on
Former referees commented: Was the penalty decision canceled by VAR in the Sivasspor – Beşiktaş match correct?
Former referees commented: Was the penalty decision canceled by VAR in the Sivasspor – Beşiktaş match correct?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News