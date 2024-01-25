Regional Health Manager posed as a patient: she found doctors who mistreated, slept or ate during work hours in Lambayeque

#Regional #Health #Manager #posed #patient #doctors #mistreated #slept #ate #work #hours #Lambayeque

The Lambayeque Health Manager, Jessica Antón, audited the medical staff in her region through a peculiar initiative: she posed as a patient and unexpectedly visited some establishments to diagnose their care.

In an interview broadcast this Wednesday on RPP, the Obstetrics graduate explained that the inspections were carried out at the Toribia Castro and José Olaya health centers, as well as at the medical points in the Picsi and Pimentel districts. “We have found some of the establishments closed, with lights off,” she initially noted.

“I have knocked on the door several times and in some health center they asked me: ‘Who is this?’” and I tell them, the patient, I’m sick, open it to me. ‘What is it? An emergency or an urgency?’ The truth is that it is not possible for a patient to have to do a self-assessment once he finds himself touching an establishment,” he remarked.

In addition to medical violence, Antón found staff who were sleeping or eating “at an inappropriate time,” for which he will be subjected to an administrative sanctioning process. The board also announced that the following visits will be coordinated with personnel from the Public Ministry to impose criminal sanctions.

In November of last year, the Ombudsman’s Office had already requested the Lambayeque Regional Health Management to improve hospital treatment and care in response to “complaints about lack of timely and adequate medical care, as well as mistreatment” of affiliated patients. to Comprehensive Health Insurance (SIS).

The organization collected the case of a pregnant woman who was admitted in an emergency to the Las Mercedes Hospital in Chiclayo and who, after being evaluated, was transferred to the Regional Hospital of Lambayeque, due to the diagnosis of “missed abortion, cesarean section twice and moderate anemia.”

However, when she arrived at this hospital “she was denied care after a doctor determined that it was not an emergency, so the patient finally had to be taken to a private clinic to receive the care she required,” it reads. in report.

The other case corresponded to a patient who was also urgently admitted to the Las Mercedes Hospital for kneecap pain, with a recommendation for surgical intervention and a change of catheter through which pain medication is administered. However, she was also a victim of mistreatment and indifference.

In October of last year, medical staff at the Huayucachi Health Center (Huancayo) used the establishment’s facilities to hold a ‘crazy hour’ party during working hours, a case that was investigated by the Junín Regional Health Directorate. The health center’s attention is from 07:00 am to 07:00 pm, but the doctors celebrated from noon instead of treating patients.

That same month, a nurse reported that healthcare personnel from the Félix Mayorca Soto hospital (Tarma) held a party in the Neonatology Area, where alcoholic beverages were even distributed. The regional director of Health of Junín, Gustavo Llanovarced, also ordered an investigation into the matter.