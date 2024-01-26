#Regional #league #Aaron #Herzog #leaves #Alemannia #Aachen

This week the first Alemanne has already risen. Aaron Herzog joins VfB Lübeck. Aachen’s midfielder signed a new working paper with the endangered third division club until mid-2025. The Tivoli chapter is therefore over after just half a season. After three new signings, Herzog is the first player to leave Alemannia in the winter. The highly gifted midfielder wore the Aachen jersey for the last time on Wednesday evening. In the friendly against FC Wiltz 71 he almost said goodbye with a free kick at the last second.

The central midfielder did not score any goals in the first half of the season. In the end there were only eight missions. This was mainly because Herzog received a kick in the calf during the final test match in Bonn before the start of the season. That was the painful start. The 25-year-old hasn’t been able to get up to speed this season, and there was usually a problem. “I haven’t met a healthy Aaron Herzog yet,” coach Heiner Backhaus said a few weeks ago. Herzog only played over 90 minutes once. That was Helge Hohl’s farewell game at RW Oberhausen in August. The ex-coach had lured the former youth international to Tivoli before the season. Herzog was a regular at Halleschen FC last season and never missed a competition.

After Anas Bakhat was signed at Tivoli, Aaron Herzog’s sporting prospects became even worse. At least he was never in the starting line-up in the preparatory games. Now he is returning to the league that Alemannia is striving for with vigor. He moves on a free transfer. “We don’t put any obstacles in Aaron’s way,” says sports director Sascha Eller. In the best case scenario, Herzog will then meet his old club with his new club next season.