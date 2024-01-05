Register evaluation committee: call for letters of intent 2024

#Register #evaluation #committee #call #letters #intent





05/01/2024

The National Cancer Institute, Public Health France and Inserm are launching their annual call for applications open to registers that have never previously requested the opinion of the register evaluation committee* (CER). Interested persons must, prior to their first evaluation request, submit a letter of intent before February 16, 2024.

Registries have the opportunity to be evaluated by the Registry Evaluation Committee (REC). This evaluation relates in particular to their functioning, their public health and research missions. To this end, the National Cancer Institute (INCa), Public Health France and the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), which provide the secretariat of the CER, make available to interested registers a file of evaluation to be completed and sent to the CER.

For registers that have never requested an evaluation by the CER (including before 2013, within the framework of the old procedure of the National Committee of Registers), interested persons must, prior to the request for evaluation, submit a letter of request. ‘intention. This letter, downloadable below and on the Public Health France and Inserm websites, must be sent to the CER no later than February 16, 2024. The registers selected for evaluation will be sent, from May 2024, an evaluation file to be completed and returned to the CER. The registers concerned must be able to demonstrate a history of recording the targeted health event(s) of at least 3 years.

For registers which have already been the subject of an evaluation by the CER, the file to be completed will be directly transmitted to the registers concerned by the CER secretariat from May 2024. The letter of intent stage n is then not necessary.

Description and missions of the CER

The CER, set up by the National Cancer Institute, Public Health France and Inserm, has the following missions:

> evaluate the registers, taking into consideration both their research and public health missions and on the basis of a benchmark;

> to issue recommendations on the operation and research and public health activities of the evaluated registers;

> to ensure the follow-up of its recommendations;

> to propose to the Strategic Registers Committee an expression of needs with regard in particular to epidemiology, and the prevention and care policy.

The CER is made up of twelve qualified individuals in the fields of epidemiology and public health and in the areas covered by the registers, notably rare diseases.

The next CER session will be held at the beginning of the second quarter of 2024 with a view to selecting letters of intent.

* A register is defined as a continuous and exhaustive collection of nominative data concerning one or more health events in a geographically defined population, for research and public health purposes, by a team with the appropriate skills.