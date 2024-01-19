Register your Permanent Contact Point (VAP) Oncology project outside the hospital walls now for financing

#Register #Permanent #Contact #Point #VAP #Oncology #project #hospital #walls #financing

From now on, projects that implement a Permanent Contact Point (VAP) for Oncology in practice outside the walls of the hospital can apply for financing for the implementation and evaluation. The implementation round is part of the Permanent Contact Point (VAP) Oncology project outside the walls of the hospital. Approximately six project organizations will be offered the opportunity to (further) implement and evaluate a VAP Oncology (local/regional).

The VIOZ Foundation and KWF intend to make funds available for this purpose. We also cordially invite the initiatives and ‘Good Examples’ that have already shared information with the project team during the first inventory round to register for the application round for implementation projects in order to qualify for financing.

Do you have or do you know of a project proposal that implements a VAP Oncology in practice outside the walls of the hospital and does this project meet the principles for participation? We cordially invite you to submit your application by April 19, 2024 or to share this application with the project in question.

Fixed point of contact for every patient

Patients with cancer find a permanent point of contact very important in the hospital, but also outside it. In order to organize continuity of care and support outside the walls of the hospital, the 3-year Permanent Contact Point (VAP) Oncology project outside the hospital walls was started on May 1, 2023. A project of the Cancer Survivorship Care Taskforce, of which IKNL is a part, as part of the National Cancer & Life Action Plan. With this project, the Cancer Survivorship Care Taskforce wants to provide a Permanent Contact Point on Oncology (VAP Oncology) outside the walls of the hospital for every patient living with or after cancer and who needs this. The role of a VAP Oncology outside the walls of the hospital can be fulfilled in various ways. This involves recording this role within existing, structured working agreements between organizations in formal and informal care and/or eHealth/online/blended care applications.

If you have any questions, please contact the VAP Oncology project team outside the hospital walls.