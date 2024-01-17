Registration open for the 2nd edition of the National Youth Award –

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD) announced that registrations are open for the 2nd edition of the National Youth Prize, with applications open until March this year.

According to the head of the National Department of Training and Support for Youth Houses at MINJUD, the initiative award from the Ministry of Youth and Sports aims to recognize young people who stood out during the year 2023, in the sectors of Youth Entrepreneurship, Culture and Art, Teaching, Research, Associations, Solidarity in the community, among others.

Celso Gonçalves says that applications can be made electronically or in person at the Sports Gallery. The prizes range from 300 thousand to 1.5 million kwanzas, in each category, in addition to certificates of recognition.

Also Read:  Bank Al-Maghrib keeps the key rate unchanged at 3%

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The United States once again includes the Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups
The United States once again includes the Houthi rebels on its list of terrorist groups
Posted on
subsidy of 100 euros/hectare – conditions, necessary documents
subsidy of 100 euros/hectare – conditions, necessary documents
Posted on
Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL
Today’s matches, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 live football: TV and streaming programming, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | | SPORTS-TOTAL
Posted on
Colon and rectal cancer are the leading causes of cancer death in younger adults – Telemundo New York (47)
Colon and rectal cancer are the leading causes of cancer death in younger adults – Telemundo New York (47)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News