Registration open for the 2nd edition of the National Youth Award

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD) announced that registrations are open for the 2nd edition of the National Youth Prize, with applications open until March this year.

According to the head of the National Department of Training and Support for Youth Houses at MINJUD, the initiative award from the Ministry of Youth and Sports aims to recognize young people who stood out during the year 2023, in the sectors of Youth Entrepreneurship, Culture and Art, Teaching, Research, Associations, Solidarity in the community, among others.

Celso Gonçalves says that applications can be made electronically or in person at the Sports Gallery. The prizes range from 300 thousand to 1.5 million kwanzas, in each category, in addition to certificates of recognition.