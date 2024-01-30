Regulator warns entity not authorized to grant credit in Portugal – Executive Digest

#Regulator #warns #entity #authorized #grant #credit #Portugal #Executive #Digest

The Bank of Portugal warns that the entity “Beatriz Luísa De Fátima Antunes Instituição PT”, which operates through a profile on the social network Facebook, is not authorized to carry out, in Portugal, the activity of granting credit or any other reserved financial activity to institutions subject to supervision by Banco de Portugal.

“The activity of granting credit, provided for in paragraph b) of no. 1 of article 4 of the General Regime of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (approved by Decree-Law no. 298/92, of 31 December ), is reserved for entities qualified to exercise it, in accordance with the provisions of article 10 of that diploma, the list of which can be consulted on the Banco de Portugal website”, explains the BdP

It is possible to consult the lists of entities authorized to grant credit, act as credit intermediaries and provide consultancy services in relation to credit contracts on the Banco de Portugal website, at www.bportugal.pt, and on the Bank Customer Portal, in