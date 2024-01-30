Regulator warns entity not authorized to grant credit in Portugal – Executive Digest

#Regulator #warns #entity #authorized #grant #credit #Portugal #Executive #Digest

The Bank of Portugal warns that the entity “Beatriz Luísa De Fátima Antunes Instituição PT”, which operates through a profile on the social network Facebook, is not authorized to carry out, in Portugal, the activity of granting credit or any other reserved financial activity to institutions subject to supervision by Banco de Portugal.

“The activity of granting credit, provided for in paragraph b) of no. 1 of article 4 of the General Regime of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (approved by Decree-Law no. 298/92, of 31 December ), is reserved for entities qualified to exercise it, in accordance with the provisions of article 10 of that diploma, the list of which can be consulted on the Banco de Portugal website”, explains the BdP

It is possible to consult the lists of entities authorized to grant credit, act as credit intermediaries and provide consultancy services in relation to credit contracts on the Banco de Portugal website, at www.bportugal.pt, and on the Bank Customer Portal, in

Also Read:  "No one wants houses to drop in value. It's bad for people", says António Ramalho

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A new official European heat record has been set
A new official European heat record has been set
Posted on
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Posted on
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Posted on
There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news
There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News