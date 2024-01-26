Reham Saeed reveals the details of the failed plastic surgery…and the doctor responds by suing her

#Reham #Saeed #reveals #details #failed #plastic #surgery…and #doctor #responds #suing

Journalist Reham Saeed revealed details of the failed plastic surgery she recently underwent at the hands of a Lebanese doctor.

Reham Saeed said in a video on her Facebook page on Friday: “I went to a plastic surgeon two months ago, and he is from Lebanon, and he specifically filled the area under the eye with “flair” injections, and I cringed and the line was still there, and if the filler was removed from this area, there would be a big hole in its place. “.

She added: “The same thing exists on the other side of my eye, and I have been treating it for two months with a doctor from the AUB, especially since it had a large “tumor” at the beginning. I treated my eyebrow after it grew in size and I looked like a devil, and I had to get a “tattoo” and erase part of it. “The eyebrow.”

She explained: “I travel again for treatment and have another surgery after discovering that there was a burn in my eye during the operation, according to the testimony of all the doctors, and I have a video saying this, and this matter has been going on for 11 months, and yet I have not spoken.”

She continued: “And something is pulling up like the Japanese. As for me, I will speak. Although the agreement before the operation was that I would not come near the eye area at all, the doctor said that you must raise the cheek in order to hold the eyelid underneath, or the eyelid would become saggy. I did not need an operation at all.” “.

Reham Saeed continued: “I am currently taking severe injections and being treated, and this is my current appearance after the treatment, and I cannot speak because of my eyes, and I am determined to hold the wrongdoer accountable.”

He said in a video on his Facebook page, that in the wake of what was recently published on one of the television channels and followed by pages on social networking sites, and the false and misleading news it contained about Dr. Nader Saab regarding a cosmetic procedure and medical errors.

Saab added, in a statement on Facebook, that this requires noting that all legal measures and necessary measures will be taken against both the media personality and the television station in which she appeared, and that anyone who publishes and promotes such baseless news will be subjected to Prosecute them legally.

He explained that he is in the process of filing a lawsuit against the media in Lebanon and Egypt, and anyone whom the investigation shows to be an instigator or an accomplice to the crime, on charges of:

– Harmful reputation.

– Defamation and causing harm.

He indicated that all evidence and proof that refute her false allegations will be handed over to the competent authorities for consideration, and that he is confident in the rigor, transparency and independence of the judiciary, and that nothing is above the law.

