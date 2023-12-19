Rejected Eritreans are to be “relocated” to Rwanda

#Rejected #Eritreans #relocated #Rwanda

Published19. December 2023, 04:43

Asylum system: Rejected Eritreans are to be “outsourced” to Rwanda

This week Parliament is discussing a number of proposals in the asylum area. It’s about returns, entry bans and asylum for Afghan women.

von1 / 4

FDP Council of States Damian Müller wants the Federal Council to launch a pilot project and send rejected Eritreans who do not return voluntarily to another country. Rwanda has already signaled its willingness.

20min/Matthias Spicher

Eritrean nationals do not need Switzerland’s protection, and at the same time Eritrea refuses to allow them to return, said Müller. He specifies: He does not want to outsource the asylum procedures because the legal situation for this has not been clarified.

Tamedia

SVP Gregor Rutz is calling for the change in practice to be reversed, according to which women and girls from Afghanistan are fundamentally entitled to asylum in Switzerland.

Tamedia

That’s what it’s about

Because of the change in practice regarding Afghan women, the SVP has called for an extraordinary session.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Parliament will not only discuss the demand to reverse the change in practice, but also other proposals.

Among other things, it is demanded that rejected Eritreans should be taken to a third country such as Rwanda because Eritrea will not take them back.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Council and the Council of States will discuss various proposals. The reason is the change in practice by the State Secretariat for Migration, which decided in summer 2023 that Afghan women will generally receive asylum in Switzerland. The SVP then demanded an extraordinary session. There are further proposals on the agenda there.

SVP National Councilor Gregor Rutz is demanding that the change in practice from July 17, 2023, according to which Afghan women and girls generally receive asylum, be reversed. 5.2 million Afghan citizens now live in countries neighboring Afghanistan, he writes. You now have great incentives to come to Switzerland. The Federal Council points out that asylum can be refused or that an examination may not even take place if someone enters from a safe third country.

The federal asylum statistics do not yet show any significant increase in asylum applications from Afghanistan. Although the statistics shot up in September and October, this was because Afghan women who were already in Switzerland submitted new applications.

Pilot project: “Outsource rejected Eritreans”

FDP Council of States Damian Müller suggests that rejected asylum seekers from Eritrea who do not want to return should be sent to a third country. The Federal Council should launch a pilot project and identify countries that are willing to accept Eritrean nationals, such as Rwanda, which has already expressed interest in such a takeover. Eritrean nationals do not need Switzerland’s protection, and at the same time Eritrea refuses to allow them to return, said Müller. He specifies: He does not want to outsource the asylum procedures because the legal situation for this has not been clarified. The Federal Council rejects Müller’s proposal because it is not practical.

Repatriation to Algeria

In a further initiative, Müller demands that the Federal Council accelerate the return of rejected asylum seekers to Algeria. Algeria has been refusing readmissions for years, which is causing major problems for the authorities. But that is not true, as the Federal Council writes in its answer. “The motioner’s assumption that Algeria is not cooperating with the return is not correct.” The cooperation with Algeria is now working very well; in 2022, 462 people were returned to Algeria in a controlled manner – “the highest return values ​​that have ever been registered for Algeria”.

SVP National Councilor Werner Salzmann also demands a concept of how returns and expulsions can be significantly increased. More agreements would have to be concluded and sanctions for non-cooperative countries of origin would have to be strengthened. The introduction of a special representative for returns should also be considered.

SVP Council of States Hannes Germann is calling on the Federal Council to suspend the two-year resettlement program in 2024 and 2025. This involves the admission of recognized refugee groups as part of the UNHCR’s activities. Between 1,500 and 2,000 people are to be admitted every two years. However, the Federal Council has already suspended resettlement entries in November 2022 in view of the difficult accommodation situation. The Federal Council says in its response that the suspension is still in effect.

Integrating Ukrainians into the labor market

The State Political Commission of the National Council wants access to the labor market for Ukrainians to be made easier. The requirement to authorize employment relationships should be converted into a reporting requirement.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.