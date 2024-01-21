Rejecting a Palestinian State, Netanyahu Insists that Israel Must Control Gaza

#Rejecting #Palestinian #State #Netanyahu #Insists #Israel #Control #Gaza

Tel Aviv –

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel must maintain security control over all Palestinian territories. This was conveyed by Netanyahu after a conversation with United States (US) President Joe Biden regarding a two-state solution.

Reported BBC, Sunday (21/1/2024), Netanyahu’s attitude was conveyed on Saturday (20/1). Netanyahu has resisted pressure from the US and other countries on his government to commit to a future Palestinian state.

Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden discussed the future of the Palestinian territories by telephone on Friday (19/1). Netanyahu’s stance has deepened public divisions between Israel and the US over the future government in Gaza and the West Bank when the conflict in Gaza ends.

The US believes a future Palestinian state alongside Israel, known as a ‘two-state solution’ is critical to long-term stability. However, the White House acknowledged the US and Israeli governments ‘see things differently’.

After a telephone conversation with Netanyahu, Biden emphasized that a two-state solution was still possible when Netanyahu took office.

“There are several types of two-state solutions. There are a number of UN member states that do not have their own militaries,” he said.

But on Saturday, Netanyahu expressed a stance he has held for most of his political career. He insisted that Israel must assume security control over Gaza after Hamas was destroyed.

“In his conversation with President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his policy that once Hamas is destroyed, Israel must maintain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel, a condition that must be met, contrary to Palestinian demands for sovereignty,” it said. statement from the Israeli PM’s office.

Through X, Netanyahu also said Israel must maintain ‘security control over the entire western region of Jordan’ an area that also includes the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The comments dampened hopes in some circles that the Gaza crisis could result in Israeli and Palestinian leaders restarting diplomatic talks and jump-starting a dormant peace process. Netanyahu’s increasing isolation abroad comes amid growing unpopularity at home and protests over the fate of some 130 hostages still being held in Gaza by Hamas.

Hamas killed around 1,300 people – mostly civilians – and took 240 hostages in their surprise attack in southern Israel on October 7.

Thousands of protesters, including relatives of those still missing, gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday, urging Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire so the hostages could return home.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops continue to enter southern Gaza in search of high-ranking Hamas officials, who Israel believes are hiding in Khan Younis, the second largest city in the territory. Local residents reported heavy fighting in the area in recent days, including around the hospital. Israel said they raided a military compound and found underground explosives.

Officials from the Hamas-run health ministry said on Saturday that 165 people had been killed in the region in the past 24 hours and the overall death toll since the conflict began was approaching 25,000.

Also see ‘European Union Official’s Statement, Says Israel Funds Hamas’:

(haf/imk)