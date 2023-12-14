Reko Band celebrates five years on stage

The Reko Band group, yesterday during its meeting with the press at the Radisson Blu Ambodivona

Five years already. The Reko Band will celebrate its five years on stage with its fans this Sunday, December 17 at CCESCA Antanimena at 3 p.m. Reko Band’s new favorite artist, Hosea Marlyn, will open the concert with the first part, followed by Reko’s thirty-four iconic tracks since its inception. “With five years of existence, we have produced thirty-four titles, and it is precisely these thirty-four pieces that we will perform for you this Sunday. This show constitutes a unique opportunity to discover our entire repertoire. However, a single concert cannot encompass all our titles, because we will not stop creating new works afterwards,” emphasizes Fy Rasolofoniaina, the vocal leader of the group.

Reko Band’s songs convey clear messages, addressing all generations, from children to adults, with tracks such as “Tiako ianao”, “Hafa mihitsy”, “Mitonia”, and many others. “I write all our titles inspired by book readings and conversations with children, young people and adults,” explains Fy Rasolofoniaina. This show has been sold out since last Sunday, demonstrating the impatience of fans to meet their favorite group. “Luckily, Sehatra.com offers us the ability to watch the show online from start to finish, for a cost,” he adds. After this concert, the group plans to prepare a national and international tour planned for 2024.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

