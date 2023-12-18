Reko Band shares its five years with its fans

Fy Rasolofoniaina (right) was equal to himself

Yesterday, the Ccesca Antanimena vibrated to the sound of the big concert marking the 5th anniversary on stage of the Reko Band group. The show began in style with a projection retracing the exceptional evolution of the group over these five years. The first part was opened by Hosea Marlyn, an artist who holds a special place within the Reko Band as the group’s favorite artist. Then, the three musicians of the group appeared on stage, mastering with virtuosity the guitar and the drums, before the charismatic vocal leader, Fy Rasoloniaina, carried away the spectators with an anthology of thirty-four emblematic titles produced during of their journey, such as “Tongasoa”, “Andao”, “Mitonia”, “Hafa mihitsy”, and many others.

The atmosphere was electric, accentuated by dazzling lights, exceptional outfits and remarkable sound quality, setting this show apart from others produced by the group. These special elements were deployed in honor of this unique moment, celebrating five years of success on stage. The Reko Band plans to share this joy with its audiences across Madagascar and abroad throughout the next year. A memorable celebration for a group that continues to leave its mark on the music industry.

Nicole Rafalimananjara