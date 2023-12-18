Reko Band shares its five years with its fans

Fy Rasolofoniaina (right) was equal to himself

Yesterday, the Ccesca Antanimena vibrated to the sound of the big concert marking the 5th anniversary on stage of the Reko Band group. The show began in style with a projection retracing the exceptional evolution of the group over these five years. The first part was opened by Hosea Marlyn, an artist who holds a special place within the Reko Band as the group’s favorite artist. Then, the three musicians of the group appeared on stage, mastering with virtuosity the guitar and the drums, before the charismatic vocal leader, Fy Rasoloniaina, carried away the spectators with an anthology of thirty-four emblematic titles produced during of their journey, such as “Tongasoa”, “Andao”, “Mitonia”, “Hafa mihitsy”, and many others.

The atmosphere was electric, accentuated by dazzling lights, exceptional outfits and remarkable sound quality, setting this show apart from others produced by the group. These special elements were deployed in honor of this unique moment, celebrating five years of success on stage. The Reko Band plans to share this joy with its audiences across Madagascar and abroad throughout the next year. A memorable celebration for a group that continues to leave its mark on the music industry.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Also Read:  the return of a Super Mama Djombo hero

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News