Relationship with Loredana: Karim Adeyemi speaks plainly

The season has been unsatisfactory for Karim Adeyemi so far. Now the footballer has made critical comments about his private relationship.

BVB attacker Karim Adeyemi has little understanding for critical comments that link his poor performance with his relationship with rapper Loredana (28). “I knew what I was getting myself into, that she was a person who was in the public eye. But I found it crazy that people would react like that after a bad game,” said the currently injured professional footballer in an interview. that Borussia Dortmund published. “Not unfair to me because I didn’t play well. Unfair to my girlfriend. She has nothing to do with how I play and perform on the pitch.”

The 22-year-old would like more respect: “Sometimes I find it strange how some people take it upon themselves to judge people they don’t know.” Adeyemi and the musician appeared together publicly on social media for the first time in July 2023.

He was self-critical about his performance this season: “It wasn’t a good first half of the season. I’m not happy with myself.” Adeyemi referred to his bad luck with injuries and lack of consistency and appealed for understanding for his much-criticized cancellation of the two U21 international games in November against Estonia and Poland. “I’m always very proud when I get to play for Germany. But I had to get my rhythm back and perform at Dortmund again before I could show off for the national team.”

He has not yet written off a nomination for national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s European Championship squad: “A European Championship in your own country doesn’t happen often. Of course you want to be there and play for your country. But first I have to get fit again and myself show.”

