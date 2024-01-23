Relatives of Hamas terrorist abductees: Biggest fear isn’t even that sister might be dead

#Relatives #Hamas #terrorist #abductees #Biggest #fear #isnt #sister #dead

Among the hostages are 19 women and two children under the age of five, one of them just one, 125 of them are Israeli citizens.

“I feel he’s alive”

The mother of 22-year-old musician and pianist Alon Ohel, Idit, told a press conference that he was kidnapped from the SuperNova music festival. At least three stories told in this press conference are also related to this event.

Before that, the guy traveled around Asia for a while, and his love for music led him to this music festival on October 7, when he returned to Israel.

“On October 7 at 5 o’clock in the morning, Alon was at a music festival when it all started. They got into the car and drove to the bomb shelter. And since then everything has happened.

Hamas gunmen threw 8 grenades into the shelter where they were hiding. Then they came and kidnapped my son and others. There are videos showing this. I know that he was abducted alive, he was not injured, we saw it in the video,” the boy’s mother Idit shared her experiences.

She thanked the Serbian Government, which is working to free Alon, who has Serbian citizenship.

After the day of the abduction, the mother has absolutely no knowledge of her son.

“I feel that he is fine, that he is alive. But time melts away. None of the abductees have time left, we have to do something now. Every day they are there. He was a civilian, just having fun.

The world must help us, terrorism is not only a problem for Israel, but for the whole world, it will happen elsewhere too. The world must jointly prevent this,” said Idit, the mother of the kidnapped boy.

The youngest hostages

Yarden Bib, 34, was taken hostage in the Nir Oz kibbutz on October 7, along with his wife Shiri and two children, one of whom, Kfir, is the youngest hostage, he has one.

These two children are the only ones believed to be still being held captive by Hamas.

Yarden’s cousin, Eylon Keshet, told the press conference that the man had been in contact with his sister and only when the unrest started did he immediately realize that it was unusual.

“They were just at home, all four of them. They went to the safe room and he texted his sister that “I think this is the end.” The last message he sent was “they’re coming in”.

People who returned from captivity said that Yarden tried to defend his family with his personal weapon. But when he realized that he had no chance, that they were heavily armed, he decided to surrender to the terrorists, hoping that they would not kidnap his children and his wife.

He could still hug his family and left with them. He did not know that his wife and children had been kidnapped, Hamas had filmed this kidnapping. He became a symbol of the brutality of Hamas,” said Yarden’s cousin.

The cousin recalled that with the release of some of the hostages, the family hoped that the children and Yarden’s wife would also be released.

“Every day we got a list of who was going to be there. And every day their names were not there. This is a nightmare. Every day our hearts break anew”, said E. Keshet.

The man also said that Hamas representatives themselves released a video in which they tell Yarden himself that his wife and children are dead. However, his family is not sure if this information is correct.

“The people who were freed and kept together told us later that his psychological condition is very bad. We have no knowledge of the video he has since released. As well as his wife and children – from the first video, when they are kidnapped”, said E. Keshet, adding that his cousin was captured already with a wound in the head.

Speaking about his cousin’s son, a one-year-old baby still being held hostage, he raised the question of the terrible conditions in which hostages are held and how it can affect the child himself.

“I don’t think people understand how long 100 days is,” said Keshet, the cousin of Yarden, who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

Saw him kill his wife

Or Levy, 23, was also kidnapped from the SuperNova music festival. His wife was killed in it. The boy’s brother Michael Levy told the press conference that the couple just wanted to relax at the music festival.

“On October 7, they went to a music festival. They also ran to cover from the bombs. He called my mother from her, he was very scared. His last sentence was, “Mom, you don’t want to know what’s going on here.” He repeated this several times.

A few minutes later, Hamas terrorists came, threw grenades, and shot, killing his wife and 17 others. My young brother had to see his wife die before he was kidnapped. Their two-year-old son is waiting for them to come home.

We can’t say the words “mommy” and “daddy” because he immediately cries. Like other families, I have only one goal in life – to return all the abductees, my brother. I promised my parents that, and I promised his son that at least his dad would come back,” Or Levy’s brother Michael said.

Fear of female hostages

Yarden Gonen also shared his sister Romi’s story at the press conference. She also participated in the aforementioned SuperNova music festival.

“She just wanted to travel the world and have fun, she’s 23 years old. She traveled to a music festival with her best friend. On the morning of October 7, I received a call from her that there were many rockets flying, she did not know where to go. We talked with her on the phone for about 5 hours. We tried to help her as much as possible. We suggested that she get into the car and drive to the shelter,” said Y. Gonen.

At one point, it seemed that Romi had found a safe place, so the sisters started talking on the phone about common topics, such as how the girl could get into the apartment because the keys were left in the car.

“But ten minutes later she called my mother and said her best friend had been shot and was not answering. She was trying to take her friend’s pulse when the terrorists shot her as she reached out. The call just ended, we were scared that Romi was dead,” said Y. Gonen.

Later, after translating the sentences spoken in Arabic in the background during the conversation, the family realized that the girl had been kidnapped, that was what the Hamas terrorists were talking about.

Since then, the family has no information about the sister. Two months have passed since the release of some of the abductees.

“My biggest fear isn’t even that she’s dead. And what we already know from witnesses, what happened to other girls – how they are used in the war. They are like slaves, sexually exploited, raped.

I woke up this morning wanting to throw up, thinking about my sister and the other women still being held there. I thought that maybe I’m not well because they are pregnant,” Romi’s kidnapped sister Yarden shared her experiences.

Delphi reminds that Israel launched a large-scale operation against Hamas terrorists in Gaza after the Palestinian group on October 7. carried out a bloody attack in the south of Israel.

According to an AFP count based on official Israeli data, around 1,140 people were killed, most of them civilians.

According to the health ministry of the Hamas-ruled territory, 25,295 people, mostly women, children and teenagers, have already been killed in Gaza during Israel’s retaliatory attack.