Relegation returns to Mexican soccer

For some time now, fans in Mexico have been crying out for a return to relegation and this is about to happen thanks to a new league. The People’s League will kick off on January 30 and promises to provide endless emotions with a different regulation that is better adapted to current events, which includes the introduction of category loss.

As Luis García, commissioner of the league, recently announced, the ninth and tenth places in the table will face each other in a match that will not only define the last place, but also the team that relegates and disappears. This seeks to ensure that there is a level of competition at the highest level from the first days of the championship and that fans can be sure of seeing matches full of intensity and dedication. It’s not just about pride, there will be consequences if performance is not up to par.

“In the People’s League, unlike other places, across the street and certain leagues, there will be relegation here. One team of the 10 that are in the People’s League is going to hell, it is going to disappear. Here we are not afraid, there will be relegation. Team number nine and team number 10 are going to face each other in a final match to see who disappears. In the People’s League we are not afraid,” said Doctor García when presenting the rules of the competition.

The rules of the People’s League

– Start of the match: It is with Shootout



– Value of goals: Chilean kick, scissors, popcorn, popcorn or behind half court is worth double. Goalkeeper’s goal from the area is worth double.

– Devil’s minute: If a team scores in the 6th minute of the first or second half, they can take out an opponent for two minutes

– Power Mode: 2 random minutes where the lights and music turn on and goals scored are worth doubles

– Out of place does not exist

– Sudden death: In case of a tie there is sudden death in penalties taken by coaches, owners or a guest.

– Lateral kick: It is executed with the foot and a goal can be scored directly

