Relieve 5 symptoms with home remedies

By: Judith Braun

Many people suffer from respiratory diseases, especially in the cold season. You can find out here how you can relieve this with traditional home remedies.

The number of respiratory diseases is currently increasing again. This is why many people are currently struggling with a corona infection, cold or flu. However, the symptoms that occur can usually be treated yourself at home. Those affected do not have to resort to medication directly, but can initially relieve symptoms with simple home remedies.

Corona, flu, cold: relieve five complaints with home remedies

If you suffer from a cold, you can counteract this with a nasal spray, for example. © Tanya Yatsenko/IMAGO

If the illness is mild, respiratory illnesses can usually be cured at home. Patients should take care of their bodies, get enough rest and, above all, drink a lot – this helps with all sorts of complaints. In addition, tried-and-tested home remedies can also help with certain symptoms:

Cough : If you have a dry cough, inhale with hot water several times a day. Homemade cough syrup can also help. This traditionally consists of onion stock and honey. However, honey is not suitable for children under one year old.

: If you have a dry cough, inhale with hot water several times a day. Homemade cough syrup can also help. This traditionally consists of onion stock and honey. However, honey is not suitable for children under one year old. Sore throat : To relieve a sore throat, it is important to drink plenty of water and tea. Sage and ginger tea are particularly suitable here and are soothing for the throat. However, if the sore throat is very severe, accompanied by difficulty swallowing and fever, it may be tonsillitis. In this case you should consult your doctor.

: To relieve a sore throat, it is important to drink plenty of water and tea. Sage and ginger tea are particularly suitable here and are soothing for the throat. However, if the sore throat is very severe, accompanied by difficulty swallowing and fever, it may be tonsillitis. In this case you should consult your doctor. Sniffles: If your nose is blocked, a decongestant nasal spray can help. However, since this can be addictive, you should only use it for a few days and not for a longer period of time. Inhalations with hot steam or rinsing with salt water (nasal douches are available from pharmacies) can also help to clear the nose a little. A doctor should be consulted if symptoms such as fever or a strong feeling of illness occur.

Nasal shower: gentle and effective

A nasal douche with saline solution (promotional link) helps remove mucus, dust, pollen and other irritants from the nose. It can be particularly useful for colds, allergies or sinusitis to ease nasal breathing and reduce the risk of infections. Regular use of a nasal douche can cleanse and moisturize the nasal mucosa, which can lead to improved nasal hygiene and general well-being.

Ear pain : An onion bag can help as an immediate measure for sore ears. This is a proven and effective home remedy. To do this, put finely chopped onion in a thin cloth bag and press it a little. Then warm it up briefly in the microwave or over warm steam. As soon as the bag is at a comfortable and not too hot temperature, you can place it on your ear.

: An onion bag can help as an immediate measure for sore ears. This is a proven and effective home remedy. To do this, put finely chopped onion in a thin cloth bag and press it a little. Then warm it up briefly in the microwave or over warm steam. As soon as the bag is at a comfortable and not too hot temperature, you can place it on your ear. Fever: If you suffer from a fever, one thing in particular helps: bed rest. You should also drink enough fluids to help your body fight the infection. A hot water bottle and additional blankets can keep you warm if you are cold. However, if the affected person is sweating and is too warm, calf wraps are suitable. To do this, soak a thin cloth with warm water, then wring it out and do not place it too tightly on your lower legs. Wrap it with another dry cloth. Make sure that the water for the calf wraps is not cold, but rather lukewarm. As soon as your feet or lower legs feel cold, you should stop using the wraps. If the fever lasts for three days or is very high, you need to see a doctor.

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.