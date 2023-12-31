relive Emmanuel Macron’s New Year’s wishes

#relive #Emmanuel #Macrons #Years #wishes

A necessary step for the head of state. Emmanuel Macron delivered his traditional wishes to the French on Sunday December 31 at 8 p.m. from the Elysée garden, in front of the flags of the Olympic nations in preparation for the Paris Olympics. He declared that he wanted to make 2024 a “year of determination” to continue to “to act” In “the interest of the Nation”. The speech lasted 13 minutes. Follow our live stream.

A thought for the Hamas hostages. “We do not forget them”, declared the head of state. “41 French people were murdered, and I think this evening of their families as I think of the families of our compatriots still held hostage”, he added. Three French people are still “retained, missing or hostages in the Gaza Strip”Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna communicated in mid-December.

The need for a “stronger Europe”. Emmanuel Macron addressed several international subjects: the conflict in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and the European elections. “We will have to choose a stronger and more sovereign Europe in light of the legacy of Jacques Delors”he said, and choose between “affirm the strength of our liberal democracies or give in to the lies that sow chaos”.

“Unpopular” reforms assumed. Emmanuel Macron said “to assume” reforms “unpopular” like pension reform. He “thanks the Prime Minister and her government”while a rumor of a reshuffle is circulating for the month of January.

Banking on school in 2024. “We will be determined to act for schools, childhood and education in order to restore the level of our students, the authority of our teachers, the strength of our secular and republican teaching.declared the President of the Republic, promising a “civic rearmament” with contours still blurred after “economic rearmament” et “the rearmament of the State and our public services”.

A new year dedicated to sport. For the President of the Republic, “2024 will also be a year of French, sporting pride.” According to him, “the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be in France as at home”. He also called 2024 a “French vintage”also alluding to the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris.