REM: service interruption for the fourth time in a row

#REM #service #interruption #fourth #time #row

A fourth problem in four days paralyzed the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) on Saturday, between the Panama and Île-des-Sœurs stations. The warming temperature has indeed caused ice to fall on the track.

The interruption was announced on the REM X account around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“An object on the track causes a service interruption on the network between the Panama and Île-des-Sœurs stations. A bus service is available between these two stations. Normal service should gradually resume around 2:45 p.m.,” we could read in the first update.

Service interruption – An object on the track causes a service interruption between the Panama and Ile-des-Soeurs stations. Bus service available between these two stations. The intervention to remove the object is prolonged and the time of resumption of service is undetermined. — Réseau Express Métropolitain (@REM_infoservice) January 27, 2024

Ultimately, the REM restart time continued to be pushed back, and it was finally around 4:45 p.m. that operations were able to gradually resume.

The restoration of service took longer than expected, in particular because of the need to bring in a snow removal team to secure the structure of the Samuel-De Champlain bridge, from where the ice was falling, said REM account .