Remains of 90 Million Year Old Rainforest Found Under Antarctic Ice

Wednesday, January 10 2024 – 23:14 WIB

Poor, TOURISM – When dinosaurs roamed the earth 90 million years ago, the planet was much warmer, including Antarctica at the south pole. But in a surprising twist, researchers have found evidence that Antarctica also had swampy rainforests at the time, according to a new study.

Researchers captured a piece of the seabed using a drill rig aboard a polar research vessel in West Antarctica’s Amundsen Sea. Sediment core samples were taken near Pine Island and Thwaites glacier.

CT scan from sediment cores revealed pristine samples of forest soil, pollen, spores and even well-preserved root systems so they could identify cell structures. The soil includes samples of pollen from the first flowering plants discovered near the South Pole.

They date the land. The clay and silt were fine-grained until 90 million years ago. The results of their research were published in the Journal Nature.

Scientists Take Samples of Ancient Soil

“During the initial assessment, the unusual color of the sediment layer quickly caught our attention, it was clearly different from the layer above it,” said Johann Klages, study author and geologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute. “We have discovered layers that originally formed on land, not in the ocean.”

Scientists know that during the time of the dinosaurs, conditions were warmer. The mid-Cretaceous era, from 80 million to 115 million years ago, was the hottest period for Earth in the last 140 million years, the researchers said. Sea levels may reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit in tropical areas. And sea level was 558 feet higher than now.

